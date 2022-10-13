Multinational companies most attractive employers for Irish professionals

Leading multinationals, as well as public service bodies, are now regarded as the most attractive employers for professionals working in Ireland.

The Most Attractive Employers Index, which collected insights from over 10,000 professionals in Ireland, was conducted by Universum.

The index revealed that tech giants, as well as the international pharma companies, were deemed the most desired employers.

Google maintained its leading position among those working in business and economics and placed second with IT professionals.

Apple and Microsoft also featured in the top 10 among IT, engineering and business workers.

Pfizer ranked first with both engineers and those working in natural science, holding the same position it held last year. Intel and Glanbia also ranked highly among this cohort.

Dell also surged 24 places higher in the ranking this year, with growing interest from those working in a business or economics role.

Semi-state and public bodies also emerged as popular choices of employers this year, with the civil service and HSE now featuring in the top twenty most attractive employers.

An Post, which was a new entrant to the index in 2022, ranked seventh among professionals working in the business and economics sector, while it placed ninth among IT workers.

Irish professionals also seek a competitive base salary, a work-life balance and flexible work conditions when considering working with a new employer.

Woman value work-life balance above all else, followed by flexible working, while their male counterparts place more emphasis on finances and job security.

The research reveals a pay gal of 16pc between women and men, with the highest pay gap evident in the IT sector.

With the growing acceptance of flexible working as the norm, Irish workers are now more interested in remote working than last year.

Common concerns around remote working has also been alleviated, with professionals now less concerned about missing out on social connections or being left out of meetings than last year.

“With many household names leading the way this year, in particular multinational and public service bodies, it’s clear that at a time of growing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, professionals are keen to work for well-established organisations that have the resilience to withstand change and volatility and offer professionals their most desired attributes including competitive salaries, a good work-life balance and flexible working conditions,” said Universum UK and Ireland business director Steve Ward.