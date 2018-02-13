MSD to create up to 350 jobs with new manufacturing facility on former north Dublin site

A new manufacturing facility, producing biologics-based medicines for the worldwide market, will be built on the firm's previous site in Swords.

MSD

That north Dublin site produced fertility and women's health products but ceased operations last year, with the loss of 570 jobs. It is understood that MSD originally looked for a buyer for the site but have now decided to reuse it for this new purpose-built high tech facility.

Planning for the new plant is currently underway - as is the recruitment drive - with the intention that it will be up and running by 2021. An MSD Ireland spokesperson told Independent.ie that "the decision to locate this new facility in Ireland is a testament to the talent of MSD’s Irish employees and the high standard of our existing operations".

"It reinforces MSD’s commitment to Ireland and further strengthens our global network," said the spokesperson. Managing Director of MSD Ireland Human Health and head of the MSD Ireland country leadership team Ger Brennan told RTE Radio 1that MSD are looking for graduates and people in early stages of their career for the new roles.

"Technicians, graduates from college, we're also looking at quality, people in engineering and lab technicians," he said. "There's a diversity of roles available so I believe that when they see the description of roles online today, people will be very excited to reach out".

Mr Brennan said that although those who lost their jobs can apply for the new positions if they have "the right level of qualification and experience", there is no guarantee that they will be employed at the site.

"The manufacturing process we did back then was very different. Today we are moving into the area of biologics, it's a very different area of manufacturing".

MSD’s Irish operations are central to the work it carries out internationally, with over 50pc of its global top 20 products now manufactured here in Ireland. Director of BioPharmaChem Ireland Matt Moran said the announcement demonstrates MSD's "position at the heart of the corporation’s new products, and the cutting edge of biopharmaceutical innovation."

"It is the mission of the industry in Ireland to continue to support discovery and innovation in the manufacturing of life-changing medicines, and to remain the global location of choice for the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. Ireland's Life Sciences sector employs 60,000 people directly and indirectly, and in the last 10 years the industry has invested 10 billion euro in new facilities in Ireland," he said. Ibec CEO Danny McCoy also welcomed of MCD's expansion plans "as further evidence of the well-being of the biopharma industry and positive outlook for the sector in Ireland."

Representatives MSD were at the launch of the Guaranteed Irish event, which took place at the Irish Stock Exchange last week. They shared their experiences of export markets, and how being Irish has added a competitive advantage to their business both at home and abroad. MSD currently employs approximately 1800 people across its sites in Ireland, in the areas of manufacturing, R&D, commercial and marketing facilities in addition to global support services.

Online Editors