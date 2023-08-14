Mortgage offers expiring because of legal delays, estate agents say

People are losing out on mortgage offers because of legal delays, estate agents say.

A majority (84pc) of real estate agents surveyed by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) say house sales have fallen through because of the length of time it takes to transfer property deeds from sellers to buyers, a process known as conveyancing.

Conveyancing currently takes an average of four months to complete after a sale is agreed, IPAV said.

Most mortgage offers are only valid for six months.

Those who lose out on mortgage offers face lengthy processes to reapply, at a time when interest rates are rising on an almost monthly basis. In the last six months alone, the European Central Bank has raised rates by close to two percentage points.

Almost all (88pc) of IPAV’s members who responded to the poll have experienced delays in the conveyancing process.

Almost a third (30pc) of agents said the withdrawal of loan offers occurs frequently or very frequently.

Most (62pc) of the respondents said the current conveyancing process is not at all efficient.

A large majority (86pc) said that conveyancing times have not improved since IPAV’s first conveyancing survey in 2015.

Almost two-thirds of real estate agents surveyed (60pc) by IPAV said the reasons behind the delays were securing documents and problems with deeds.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 14th

The agents also pointed to problems communicating with vendors’ and purchasers’ solicitors.

“Conveyancing delays put extra worry and pressure on purchasers and vendors as well as extra rental costs too in many cases at a time when budgets are very tight,” said Pat Davitt, chief executive of IPAV.

In 2019, the Law Society put forward a faster and cheaper system for buying and selling property , known as the ‘pre-contract investigation of title’ (PCIT) system, which ensured questions relating to the property’s title are raised and resolved before the contracts are signed.

The Law Society said it was a fundamental change because any issues are fully revealed before buyers are locked into contracts, but 75pc of IPAV members surveyed said it has not improved the situation.

Mr Davitt said a new draft law – the Sellers Legal Pack for Property Buyers’ Bill 2022 – which is currently making its way through the Oireachtas, will be a better solution, and will “speed up the entire sales procedure without adding any further costs to the consumer”.