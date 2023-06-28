Morrisons supermarket chain alleges fraud against Irish businessman

British supermarket giant Morrisons is suing a UK firm controlled by an Irish businessman for alleged commercial fraud.

Morrisons is also suing Patrick O’Connor directly as part of the action, as well as another English firm and two of its former directors.

Morrisons is Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket chain and is owned by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. It bought the business in 2021 for £7bn (€8.1bn).

The chain has just launched a legal action in the UK against British firm AJS Ltd as well as AJS Group Services.

Morrisons, whose chief executive is David Potts, has about 500 stores in the UK and employs 110,000 people.

Mr O’Connor is understood to be from Kinvara in Co Galway and owns AJS, having acquired the business around 2004. He integrated AJS into a number of other businesses he owned. At the time, it was reported that Mr O’Connor was creating an umbrella organisation called Kinvara Group, named after his place of birth.

AJS provides a range of services to clients across electrical, mechanical, environmental and fire and safety requirements.

The group generated turnover of £26.7m (€31m) last year, virtually unchanged from 2021. It made an operating profit of £1.9m (€2.2m) in 2022, which was up from £1.2m a year earlier.

“The principal activity of the company continues to be that of installation, upgrades and repairs, compliance testing… and certification,” according to the accounts that were filed last month.

They add: “Our clients are drawn from public and private sectors and include housing, commercial and retail.”

Morrisons has also sued AJS director Samantha O’Connor as part of the same action.

The claim has been filed by the supermarket chain in the Circuit Commercial Court in the UK. It is listed as being a Part 7 claim – commercial fraud.

AJS and Mr O’Connor had not replied to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Les Thorpe, a director of Thorpe Electrical until March this year, told the Irish Independent he knew nothing about the case against him and his firm.

Thorpe Electrical provides a range of electrical services to customers, including installations, lighting, testing and inspections. One of its current directors, Nigel Huby, has also been sued in the action by Morrisons.

Morrisons declined to specify the allegations that have been made.

“This is subject to legal process and so there is no further comment at this stage,” said a spokeswoman for the chain.

There are no restrictions on the size of claims which can be brought to the Circuit Commercial Court in the UK. Cases are normally heard by specialist senior circuit judges who are authorised to sit as High Court judges. Some cases may be heard by Commercial Court judges.

Morrisons said earlier this year that it plans to cut costs by £700m over the next three years to enable it to reduce prices for consumers amid high inflation.

Banks that supported the buyout of Morrisons ditched €500m of their debt earlier this year at a significant discount.