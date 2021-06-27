Morrisons approach puts spotlight on increased value of grocery retail

A surprise £5.5bn (€6.4bn) private equity bid for Morrisons has put the value of supermarkets in the spotlight and prompted speculation that potential buyers could now check out other UK supermarket groups.

Although supermarkets were seen as a winner of the pandemic, share prices haven’t reflected this. This is in part due to the fact that the UK supermarket sector is intensely competitive with super tight margins.

However, it has also been due to the fact higher sales during lockdowns were offset by higher Covid-related costs. Tesco, for example, reported in April it had enjoyed exceptionally strong sales but faced exceptional Covid-19 costs – including bonuses for staff – totalling £892m and also took a £535m hit on business rates relief handed back to the government.

While this may have been the right thing to do during a health crisis, it didn’t help the bottom line. But supermarkets are in a bit of a sweet spot now, with sales still holding fairly strong while Covid costs peter out.

It is interesting that private equity has honed in on Morrisons, a business which would not be your typical private equity target. It is publicly listed though still with a strong family ethos and it is seen as part of the British retail furniture. There would be some emotional attachment to the business among the public and there is likelihood of political opposition to a sale to a US fund – something private equity usually does not have any appetite for.

It is a reminder of the value in the supermarket business and no doubt Ireland’s Dunnes Stores often comes on the radar of potential buyers with an eye on retail. As a private company – in more ways than one – there would be no opportunity to make a Morrisons-style bid.

But Margaret Heffernan and her lieutenants must regularly swat off approaches.

There are some similarities between Dunnes and Morrisons – both own their properties, by and large, something which no doubt appeals to private equity.

Unlike Dunnes, Morrisons owns some of its supply chain. Dunnes doesn’t but has almost captive suppliers – partners in business which are heavily dependent on their relationship with the Irish group.

Dunnes has a solid place in the Irish market with a share of around 21pc, putting it at third place behind SuperValu and Tesco.

However, Damian O’Reilly, lecturer in retail management at TU Dublin, can see how a change of ownership for Dunnes could benefit the business.

Dunnes has successfully shifted its positioning in the market, leaving the Better Value Beats Them All model to discounters Aldi and Lidl.

It has boosted the business in a qualitative way, repositioning in a way which has given it a new cachet among affluent shoppers, mitigating any potential loss of share from the German discounters. Dunnes is still working on its new strategy but it is now seen as the quality retailer in many parts of the country.

Unlike most other public-facing businesses, Dunnes has never publicly outlined its visions or rationale for change. It is something shoppers and commentators have observed first hand, ranging from its designer names in clothing to the appearance of high-end names such as Sheridan’s cheese in-store. Losing high end chain Donnybrook Fair to SuperValu in a bidding war was a missed opportunity, but nonetheless, Dunnes continues to up its grocery game.

At the moment its Achilles heel is online shopping, says O’Reilly. Its clothing lines and online sales are competing with increasingly slick rivals such as Asos and Zara,

While online clothing sales have been available for some time, Dunnes grocery has been a laggard when it comes to digital. It has partnered with new tech entrant Buymie, but offers a limited range with some extra costs associated with this platform.

However, Dunnes is putting its own delivery trucks on the road and last week the chain emailed South Dublin shoppers that they could now order directly from the group.

Grocery remains fast changing with new challenges coming all the time. While Dunnes is not the cheapest in the market, it has lured shoppers with vouchers, which means pressure on margins is ever present. Alcohol can no longer be included in these voucher deals and sources in the sector believe this could hit its market share by 1 to 2 percentage points.

As the players in the Irish market, including Supervalu, Tesco and the discounters, elbow each for market share every month, the big challenge coming down the road is Amazon.

It ramped up its business during Covid in a way that many in the retail sector are still trying to digest. There is already speculation that Amazon could ultimately be the victor in any battle for Morrisons.

We can see from Amazon’s modus operandi to date that it will focus on the UK before looking to Ireland. But if its ambitions do play out as planned there, Ireland will be a small but inevitable add on to its English-speaking operations.

Dunnes would be a huge prize for any buyer. For many years Asda was said to be hot on its tail. Heffernan wasn’t for selling then and the Irish group has risen to the sector’s challenges on its own two feet. However, greater challenges may yet lie ahead and in the not too distant future.