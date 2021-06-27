| 11.8°C Dublin

Morrisons approach puts spotlight on increased value of grocery retail

Samantha McCaughren

Margaret Heffernan must regularly swat off approaches for Dunnes Stores. Picture by Gerard McCarthy

Margaret Heffernan must regularly swat off approaches for Dunnes Stores. Picture by Gerard McCarthy

A surprise £5.5bn (€6.4bn) private equity bid for Morrisons has put the value of supermarkets in the spotlight and prompted speculation that potential buyers could now check out other UK supermarket groups.

Although supermarkets were seen as a winner of the pandemic, share prices haven’t reflected this. This is in part due to the fact that the UK supermarket sector is intensely competitive with super tight margins.

However, it has also been due to the fact higher sales during lockdowns were offset by higher Covid-related costs. Tesco, for example, reported in April it had enjoyed exceptionally strong sales but faced exceptional Covid-19 costs including bonuses for staff totalling £892m and also took a £535m hit on business rates relief handed back to the government.

