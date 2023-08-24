More than half of Irish SMEs have raised prices in response to inflation – survey

A survey of more than 350 Irish business owners and managers across the country revealed that over half have increased prices to deal with the impact of inflation.

Around 52pc of Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have introduced price increases, according to the latest research from Linked Finance.

Three-quarters of retail and wholesale businesses have increased their prices in response to inflationary pressures. These businesses have recorded “significant” gains in their business activity, the survey found.

The research also found that price hikes were continuing despite the slowdown in the rate of inflation.

The Central Statistics Office’s Consumer Price Index was 4.6pc last month, down from 4.8pc in June and well below the 9.6pc recorded in July 2022.

The survey also found that just over a third of businesses have opted to cut operational costs, while 19pc have looked into diversifying their product offering.

A further 12pc have introduced discounts and promotions to boost sales.

“While we are seeing increased business activity in segments of the economy and businesses continue to pass higher prices onto consumers, it hasn’t fully translated into higher profits and earnings,” Linked Finance chief executive Niall O’Grady said.

“This highlights the pressure that businesses are under due to external factors and influences.”

The research also found that 83pc of businesses expect to perform better or in line with projected expectations in the final three months of the year.

The survey revealed that business optimism remained largely unchanged from this time last year despite the slowdown in inflation.

The latest SME confidence index stood at 61.90 out of 100, up slightly from 61.62 a year ago.

“While challenges remain, the anticipation of improved business activity for Q4 2023 and the potential for job growth in regional markets provides hope for SMEs,” Mr O’Grady said.

Linked Finance, which was launched in 2013, is a peer-to-peer lending platform for Irish SMEs.

To date, the company has facilitated over 3,800 loans for companies across the Ireland, valued at over €250m. Last year, it saw the value of loans rise to €45m from €36m the prior year.

Companies that have successfully secured loans range from small food producers to larger manufacturers who are targeting sales overseas.