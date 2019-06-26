More than 600,000 people living in poor housing conditions – report

More than 600,000 people are living in poor housing conditions with leaks, damp or rot, according to a report from Engineers Ireland.

The lobby group today published 100 recommended actions to future-proof Ireland’s built environment and meet environmental, social and economic goals.

The recommended actions across housing, energy, transport, communications, water/wastewater, waste and flood risk, were published as part of the body’s 'The State of Ireland 2019: A review of housing and infrastructure in Ireland' report.

It found that half of engineers surveyed believe Ireland’s overall infrastructure is not in good condition and does not have capacity for future development.

The report focused on Ireland’s housing sector, which was allocated a ‘D’ grade – highlighting the engineering view that the capacity, condition and connectivity of Irish housing is of “serious concern” and requires immediate action.

Director General of Engineers Ireland, Caroline Spillane said: “We, like many others, are seriously concerned about Ireland’s housing.”

“Immediate actions are needed to overcome challenges in the capacity, condition and connectivity of our housing stock. Climate action and housing action must be intertwined if we are to meet our environmental, social and economic goals as a country,” she added.

The report also cited a shortage of engineers and other construction professionals, which it said is risking the delivery of critical projects.

Online Editors