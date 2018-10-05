More than 1,200 Toyota cars in Ireland affected by safety recall

More than 1,200 Toyota cars in Ireland have been affected by a safety recall on the manufacturer's vehicles.

A number of Toyota Prius, Prius+ and Auris hybrid vehicles have been recalled over an issue with the failsafe driving mode.

While these cars were designed to enter this mode in response to certain hybrid system faults, this may not operate as intended.

This means that the vehicle could lose power and stall while, according to the firm, power steering and braking remain operational.

Toyota Ireland has confirmed that a total of 1,289 vehicles have been affected here.

Chief Executive Steve Tormey said that "Toyota is committed to ensure the highest standards of safety for our customers above all else".

"This recall affects limited numbers of customers in Ireland, and if any customer has any queries or concerns our dealer network will be happy to address these."

Toyota Ireland said they will be contacting all affected customers directly by mail to arrange to have their vehicles checked.

The software will be updated for all involved vehicles at no charge to the owner.

