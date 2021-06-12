More than 100 suspect firms are registered at south Dublin home 

The address where the companies were registered is in the village of Rathfarnham in Dublin

More than 100 new companies registered to a family home in Dublin’s Rathfarnham in recent weeks were set up without the knowledge or permission of the home owner, he has told the Irish Independent.

The owner of the suburban home expressed shock when contacted this week.

He lives at the property with his family. He said two Chinese nationals are tenants in his home, that they are very quiet and that he was not aware that either of them is operating any business from his address.

The name of one tenant who rents a room in the house is used extensively across all the filings, but they are not a director or secretary of the firms. However, their name is used as a contact for service across all the companies.

The homeowner says he was totally unaware any companies had been registered using the address until approached about the unusual activity by the Irish Independent.

The details uncovered appear to highlight major weaknesses in Ireland’s regime for setting up companies that leave it open to abuse and exploitation by potential fraudsters, including a lack of checks or verification. The Companies Registration Office (CRO) insists its registration system relies on the “good faith” of filers.

The suspect firms purport to include directors who are resident across Germany and France. However, it’s understood that at least some, if not all, of the details have been falsified.

The home owner is understood to have sought legal advice and approached gardaí and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) after being approached by the Irish Independent.

Companies registered in Ireland must – with some specific exceptions – have at least one director resident within the European Economic Area (EEA) in order to avoid having to pay a €25,000 bond that is used in the event of the company failing to pay fines imposed on it, for instance.

The EEA includes the European Union as well as countries such as Iceland and Norway.

The companies established using the Dublin address all list one director and one secretary in China, with different names used for each company.

An examination of the people who are purported to be EEA directors of the companies set up using the address in Dublin include instances of the same person with different residential addresses at locations in France and Germany for each firm they are a director of. That’s despite the companies having been set up within days of each other.

Some of the director addresses given are for what appear to be student residences. Other companies include directors at addresses where multiple other directors of the suspect firms are also listed as residing.

The contact emails and phone numbers on the registration forms for the companies also appear to be inoperative. Combined, the companies would have cost more than €5,000 to register electronically at the CRO.

Of the suspicious firms, 66 use the south Dublin home’s full address and Eircode. The majority of the remainder use other house numbers on the same street but also use the unique Eircode of the home where the 66 other firms are registered.

The companies all list their activity as retail via mail order or internet.

A residential address in Artane, Dublin and another in Galway have also been used to set up at least two apparently linked companies.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which oversees the CRO, confirmed it does not verify the identities of directors or secretaries of companies.

“CRO is a good faith register and operates a business-friendly approach in line with Irish and EU company law,” said the spokesperson. “Provision of false information to the CRO is a serious criminal offence.”

It’s deemed a category two offence, which upon conviction can result in a five-year prison term, a fine of up to €50,000, or both.