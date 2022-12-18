More senior roles and big bonus gaps - gender pay reports show large discrepancies among some of Ireland's biggest employers

An analysis of several gender pay gap reports has revealed bonus and pay discrepancies driven by the high volume of men in leadership positions across some of Ireland’s largest employers.

The Sunday Independent has reviewed gender pay gap reports for just over 20 different employers, including Meta, Amazon, Flutter, Intel, and Dairygold, published in recent weeks.

Across the sample of employers analysed by the Sunday Independent, the gap between women’s and men’s average hourly pay came to 12pc. Eurostat estimates for Ireland from 2019 gave a wage gap of 11.3pc. The average bonus gap across the employers was 20.5pc, ranging from 13.7pc in favour of women to 50.6pc in favour of men.

The gender pay gap is different from pay discrimination – paying men and women differently for doing the same job – which is illegal.

Around 660 Irish-based firms – those with more than 250 staff – must report this month on the differences in average pay and bonuses across their Irish workforce, and reveal gender representation across pay scales.

The Sunday Independent’s analysis of over 20 employers found that, on average, men made up 68.3pc of the top-earning quartile of workers. According to many of the reports, the higher proportion of men in c-suite roles contributed to the gaps in pay and bonuses.

The Irish operations of Facebook owner Meta was one of the reports analysed. It recorded an average hourly wage gap of 15.7pc and average bonus gap of 43.3pc.

Explaining the gap in the report, Meta said women were better represented in non-tech roles compared with tech roles, which are typically paid more in the market. The quartile of Meta workers earning the highest was 63pc male.

Meta’s report said the bonus gap is higher than the hourly pay gap, driven mainly by “higher tech equity”.

Read More

Paddy Power owner Flutter’s head office and online function reported a 12.6pc gap in average hourly pay and an average bonus gap of 30.5pc. In addition, nearly three-quarters of its highest-earning quartile in this function was made up of men.

Going into different divisions, Flutter’s Pokerstars and Betfair International businesses, known as TSG Interactive Services, had a 20.9pc average wage gap. It said the 33pc bonus gap there had been driven by the proportion of men in senior roles, adding it needs to ensure it focuses efforts on improving female representation in such positions.

In Flutter’s Paddy Power retail business the average hourly wage pay gap was -7.3pc and its average bonus gap was -7.4pc. The results were boosted by more women working in senior roles within this division.

Technology company Avaya had the highest average hourly wage gap among the companies examined by the Sunday Independent – which was 22.1pc. It also had one of the highest average bonus gaps at 42.2pc. Men made up 91pc of the top paid quartile.

“Like many other technology services companies in Ireland and across the industry, there are a greater number of men than women in senior positions and in roles within business units that offer higher levels of compensation,” the report read.

Dairygold Co-Operative revealed a gender pay gap of 12.3pc and a bonus gap of 42.5pc.

The company said many shift and overtime-paid roles fell to male employees. However, when it stripped out overtime and shift work from its calculations, it showed the mean pay gap fell to just 2.8pc.

Dairygold said a gender pay gap “does not indicate or imply there is bias, or discrimination”, and it is often impacted by the distribution of employees across an organisation.

Firms, including tech giant Intel and Marks & Spencer, had below-average hourly pay gaps of 5.4pc and 4.2pc, respectively. Electronics retailer Currys recorded a pay gap of -1.6pc.

Four of Amazon’s businesses in Ireland were included, with average hourly wage gaps ranging from 4.3pc to 19.7pc. As with most of the company reports analysed, the average bonus gaps were higher and ranged from 3.6pc to 37.2pc.

The average median pay gap, the difference between the middle woman and man, across all the employer reports examined was 11.8pc.

Across the research, a clear trend emerged of notable gaps regarding average bonus pay.

Maeve Griffin, an associate at law firm Fieldfisher, said there are many reasons why bonus pay gaps exist – none of which relates to how good women are at their job compared to men.

‘Bonus payments favour men because many are in bonus-receiving roles’

“Employers should carefully review their bonus schemes to ensure that they are not directly or indirectly discriminatory,” she said. “Bonus payments should be based on clearly defined, objective and measurable criteria.”

She said criteria such as attendance or a requirement to work full time could be considered discriminatory as it places typically women employees with caring responsibilities at a disadvantage.

Griffin also said unconscious bias could play a key role in determining the level of bonus pay. She added bonus pay gaps might be higher this year due to significantly more women than men taking up childcare responsibilities during the pandemic.

Mary Connaughton, director of HR professional body CIPD Ireland, said bonus payments favour men because many are in bonus-receiving roles, such as sales representatives and senior managers.