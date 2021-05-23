| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

More redundancies likely from new Aer Lingus plan to cut ground staff costs 

Aviation

Aer Lingus Expand

Close

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus

Fearghal O'Connor

Aer Lingus is to lay out new plans to trade unions this week to “right size” its ground operations in Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

The airline announced last week that it is shutting its cabin crew base in Shannon and there are fears that the next phase of a “structural change” agenda will lead to outsourcing and further redundancies for ground staff.

Most Watched

Privacy