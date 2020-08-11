More Northern Ireland firms are making over £1bn in sales

Top billing: Janet McCollum of Moy Park – the firm stayed top of the 2020 list

Northern Ireland's biggest businesses have seen sales rising by more than 10pc over the last year with four now turning over more than £1bn (€1.11bn), it has been revealed.

The Ulster Business Top 100 Companies 2020 list - produced by the 'Belfast Telegraph' with A&L Goodbody - shows turnover has grown to £27.5bn from £24.9bn, across the North's largest businesses - a rise of 10.4pc.

The list has showcased the performance of the biggest firms from right across Northern Ireland, ranked by turnover, for more than 30 years.

Pre-tax profits have also risen in line with sales - up around 10pc across the companies on the list, when compared with year-on-year figures.

Profitability increased to £1.03bn from £935.6m.

The majority of the company accounts cover 2019 and the end of 2018 so any impact from coronavirus and lockdown is not be reflected in the overall performances.

And poultry processing giant Moy Park - led by CEO Janet McCollum - has topped the list for the ninth year in a row, with turnover of £1.58bn, while pre-tax profits now sit at £70m.

There are around a dozen new entrants to this year's list.

The new arrivals include World Travel Centre, Creagh Concrete Products and Morgan Fuels & Lubes.

"The performance of some of Northern Ireland's leading firms continues to cement our position on the business map - especially given the wide breadth of companies which call here home," said John Mulgrew, Ulster business editor at the 'Belfast Telegraph'.

"And while over the course of more than 30 years this list has been through the boom times, as well as tough periods following the 2008 recession, the next couple of years are likely to be the most difficult many of them have ever faced.

"But many of those companies on the list, and across Northern Ireland as a whole, have the resilience and the ability to weather such challenging times."

Sales within the top 100 firms have reached their highest recorded levels of £27.5bn - up from a like-for-like figure of £24.9bn for the year before.

That strong sales performance is shown in just 19 of the companies posting reduced year-on-year sales.

For the first time, four of the businesses posted sales in excess of £1bn, Moy Park retained its long-standing top spot, followed by W&R Barnett, Glen Electric and Dunbia - accounts for Glen Dimplex cover an 18-month period.

With a turnover of £27.5bn producing profits of £1,029m the companies produced a pre-tax margin of 3.7pc.

A total of 104,210 people are employed by Northern Ireland's top 100, an increase on the 85,744 employed by the firms in the 2019 listing.

Michael Neill, head of A&L Goodbody's Belfast office said: "We have been working closely with many of these 'Top 100' companies in recent months, advising on both domestic and international matters impacted by Covid-19.

"We have been inspired not only by their drive and agility but, most of all, their resilience and determination to overcome adversity yet again."

