More female pilots are needed, says Embraer boss

More women need to be encouraged to become pilots to help ease a shortage of crews in the industry, according to John Slattery, the chief executive of the commercial aviation division of Brazilian jet maker Embraer.

Last year, Boeing estimated that as many as 800,000 extra pilots will be needed over the next 20 years to cope with the rising number of people using air transport.

A shortage of pilots was a key reason why Ryanair was forced to cancel thousands of flights in 2017. It had seen pilots leave to join carriers such as Norwegian.

But the axing by under-pressure Norwegian of its transatlantic services from Ireland to North America, and the collapse of airlines including Thomas Cook, Wow, Germania and Monarch improved pilot supply for other carriers.

