Moody’s flags demand, supply chain and inflation headwinds at animal health firm Alltech

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded the outlook for Alltech, which is controlled by the Lyons family, due to a number of headwinds such as potentially lower demand, inflation and supply chain challenges.

The brewing, animal health and ingredients company was founded by Irish entrepreneur Dr Pearse Lyons, who died in March 2018.

His son Mark Lyons is now CEO of the business.

In a recent note, Moody’s said it expected the company’s “operating performance will remain weak and free cash flow will remain strained in the next 12 months as the company faces volume declines, inflationary headwinds and supply chain challenges".

It affirmed its ratings and noted the company's “leading position in the very specialised and fragmented animal feed specialty ingredients industry, very strong customer and geographic diversification, and good liquidity”.

It is one of the world’s largest non-pharmaceutical animal health companies.

However, it said offsetting these factors are the company's high financial leverage, historically volatile free cash flow, and exposure to the volatility of the protein and agriculture industry cycles.

The company could see a decline in revenues as customers may forego use of its higher-margin products

Moody’s said: "Current societal trends of improved animal welfare and reduced environmental impact are a strong tailwind.”

Counteracting this is the company's susceptibility to end-market farmer conditions.

“In a weak economic environment for farmers, the company could see a decline in revenues and EBITDA as its customers may forego use of Alltech's higher-margin specialty ingredients products.”

A spokeswoman for Alltech said: “Moody’s 2022 rating reflects the global macroeconomic challenges of the past year, including the continued effects of the global pandemic, supply chain disruption, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

"Geopolitical tension and economic instability inevitably impact our industry and our customers, but, as a private and family-owned business, we are focused on building success for the long term.”

Moody’s also said Alltech's exposure to governance risk is highly negative “which reflects the company's aggressive financial policies under family ownership".