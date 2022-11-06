| 14.1°C Dublin

Moody’s flags demand, supply chain and inflation headwinds at animal health firm Alltech

Moody&rsquo;s said it expected the company&rsquo;s 'operating performance will remain weak and free cash flow will remain strained in the next 12 months'. Pictured, Alltech CEO, Mark Lyons. Picture by Alltech Expand

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded the outlook for Alltech, which is controlled by the Lyons family, due to a number of headwinds such as potentially lower demand, inflation and supply chain challenges.

The brewing, animal health and ingredients company was founded by Irish entrepreneur Dr Pearse Lyons, who died in March 2018.

