Monday Insight: Election promises on tax 'could broaden inequality' and damage our growth

Dr Barra Roantree, of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), provided a useful backdrop to the discussion on income inequality with his paper entitled 'Understanding income inequality in Ireland". The paper compares Ireland in 2017 to past years and to the other EU28 countries.

A key finding is Ireland has high levels of inequality in relation to household income before we account for the affects of our tax and welfare system. Ireland moves close to mid-table by EU standards once we do account for the tax and benefit system. Dr Roantree finds Ireland's market inequality was the worst in the EU28 in 2017.

Cost of childcare

One reason for this is the high proportion of households without a market income.

For example, Ireland has comparatively low rates of employment amongst single-parent households in particular, and we have the highest number of single-parent households as a percentage of the total. An obvious culprit for the low employment rate for this group is the extremely high cost of childcare in Ireland, which acts as a major barrier to labour market access for single parents (usually women) and which is itself partially a function of the extremely low level of State spending on childcare.

The significance of income tax policy

Dr Roantree finds the Irish income tax system does most to reduce inequality of any EU country and is the reason Ireland ranks mid-table in terms of disposable (after tax) income inequality. He finds certain features are particularly progressive.

A) The early starting point to the higher rate of income tax (Standard Rate Band, or SRB);

B) A Universal Social Charge (USC) levied on a broad income base.

He notes that lifting the SRB to €50,000/€59,000 for singles/couples would cost the Exchequer €2.5bn. Doing this would put us into the top 10 most unequal countries in the EU. Abolishing the USC would cost €3.5bn and have the same effect. Either measure would greatly increase inequality in Ireland.

The distributional effect of raising the SRB to €50,000 is stark. The disproportionate gains go to the top 25pc of households. Abolishing the USC is even more regressive with huge gains for the top 10pc of households and only the top 20pc of households doing better than average.

We do not yet have all of the party manifestos, so comparison regarding income tax policy is not yet possible. We do know Fianna Fáil is proposing to reduce the 4.5pc USC rate to 3.5pc. The civil service Tax Strategy Group puts the cost of this at close to €400m.

Fianna Fáil also has a proposal to increase the SRB by €3,000 for an individual and €6,000 for a couple. This would cost around €500m. Such measures would be regressive.

Fine Gael is proposing to raise the SRB to €50,000 - an even more regressive and expensive proposal. On the other hand, the proposal to increase the USC income exemption threshold will benefit lower-paid workers.

Dr Roantree points out that we can improve equity by reducing the generosity of our system of tax breaks. This is because most of the benefits of these tax breaks go to higher earners - he specifically cites the Help-to-Buy scheme, entrepreneur relief, the tax-free lump sum and the range of CAT (inheritance and gift tax) exemptions.

Collective bargaining

Dr Roantree also makes a number of reasonable proposals for addressing inequality at the bottom of the distribution. These include reforms to the Working Family Payment and linking benefits payments to earnings growth.

However, there is one other area of reform that could reduce income inequality and has, as of yet, received very little attention in the debate. This is the issue of collective bargaining.

Trade unions act to offset the power imbalance that exists in favour of employers by increasing the bargaining power of workers. The effect is an increase in the average wage rate and therefore labour's share of total income in the economy. A higher labour share implies lower income inequality. Why might this be?

There is invariably greater household wealth inequality in a given population than there is income inequality.

Such is the concentration of wealth that noted French economist Thomas Piketty estimated 25pc of total wealth in France, 30pc of total wealth in the UK and 32pc of total wealth in the US was held by just 1pc of the population in 2010.

As such, an increase in the labour share of GDP reduces the level of inequality in the economy by redistributing income away from the owners of capital.

Research from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others finds that less prevalent trade unions and collective bargaining are indeed associated with higher market inequality while research from the IMF and OECD indicates higher levels of inequality are associated with slower rates of growth and are a sign of economic inefficiency and instability.

In other words, by reducing inequality, trade unions can play a vital role in sustaining long-run growth as well as the stability of the economic system itself.

Dr Tom McDonnell is co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute

