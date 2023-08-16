Minister for Finance demands answers from regulator on Bank of Ireland tech blunder

Michael McGrath needs to get his Budget right. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, says he has asked for a “full account” of the tech blunder at Bank of Ireland on Tuesday that locked customers out of accounts and sparked a race by thousands of people to ATMs to pull cash.

Minister McGrath said his department has sought answers from the Central Bank.

“I have asked the Central Bank of Ireland to establish a full account of what happened, why it happened and what will be done to avoid a repeat. My officials have been in contact with the Central Bank of Ireland and Bank of Ireland today."

He has also sought a review of wider banking technology infrastructure.

Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cash

“Given our growing dependence on technology for the delivery of financial services, I have asked my officials to engage with the Central Bank on its assessment of the robustness of this Bank of Ireland incident, and more broadly the robustness of the technology systems used by regulated, customer-facing financial service providers here in Ireland, and whether any further steps are required to reduce the risk of outages that impact on customers.”

The Minister said banks and other financial service providers must ensure continuity of service for their customers.

"This is vital for the normal functioning of our society and our economy. Disruption to banking services can have a significant effect on people’s personal lives and on the running of businesses. Customers rightly have an expectation of a high quality of service and to be able to have uninterrupted access to services,” he said.