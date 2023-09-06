Minister for Finance confirms U-turn on part of concrete levy

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has announced plans to make changes to the levy on concrete products.

The Defective Concrete Products Levy came into effect on September 1 and was introduced to help fund the total cost of the Government's Mica redress scheme.

It was originally set at 10pc on top of the cost of cement products before being reduced to 5pc.

A limited number of precast products had been listed as being within the scope of the levy when it was first announced last year, the Minister said in a statement today.

These were later removed prior to the publication of the Finance Act last year.

However, the pouring concrete element which forms a part of precast concrete products remained within the scope of the levy.

These products include blocks and lintels.

Mr McGrath said that the Department had met with a number of industry bodies in recent months who shared concerns about this application of the levy, as well as the “potentially negative impact” it would have on the export of precast products.

The bodies also highlighted the negative effect it could also have on competition from suppliers into the jurisdiction.

As a result, the Minister now plans to bring forward new legislation to change how the levy impacts on the sale of certain precast products.

This change will see the value of pouring concrete used in precast products excluded from the scope of the levy.

While this update will come into force in January next year, a refund scheme will be introduced for the interim period to the end of this year.

Concrete blocks and pouring concrete for other uses will remain within the scope of the levy.

"It is my belief that, taking account of the proposed amendment, the overall design of the levy balances the need to ensure some of the costs of the redress scheme are met from a source other than the Exchequer, while limiting the impact on inflation in the construction sector,” Minister McGrath said.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has been accused of misleading the public and the Dáil over the scope of the levy when it was first announced.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said earlier this week that the Minister had “made repeated claims that the levy excluded precast products — from blocks and paving to lintels and posts,” which later proved to be incorrect.

A KPMG report commissioned by the industry revealed earlier this year that the scheme as it was then would add €1,200 to the cost of a typical three-bed semi-detached home.

It would also have added €1,000 to the cost of a silage pit, as well as €5,250 to the cost of installing a single wind turbine, which sit on cement counterweights.

Thinktank ESRI also warned after the Budget last year that people buying new homes would shoulder the financial cost of the levy.