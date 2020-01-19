Mining group strikes Irish earn-in deal

South32, a mining and metals company headquartered in Perth, has struck an earn-in agreement with Canadian mining company Adventus to advance through the Rathkeale, Kingscourt and Fermoy projects in Ireland.

It grants South32 the right to acquire a 70pc interest in the projects by providing €3.5m in funding over four years. Adventus will operate the exploration activities.

The projects are in the Limerick Basin, covering an area of around 1,155 sq km, and are considered prospective for Irish-type zinc-lead-silver deposits.

Adventus expects exploration activity during the earn-in period to commence in the first quarter of this year. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

