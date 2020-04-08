Mining group Ormonde reports losses of €11.3m

The Dublin-listed Ormonde Mining, which earlier this year sold its 30pc stake in the Barruecopardo joint venture in Spain to Oaktree Capital Management, made a loss of €11.3m last year.

This compares to a loss of €1.65m in 2018, according to annual results from the group.

Loss from continuing operations totalled €900,000, while losses from discontinued operations were €10.4m.

Following the disposal of its stake in the Barruecopardo joint venture, the company said management have been focussed on assessing opportunities available in the resource sector.

The company said that over sixty opportunities have been assessed over the last two months, “with a number of these being considered for advancement.”

While the coronavirus is impacting activities, the management of Ormonde believe opportunities will remain available over the short to medium term.

“And our strong cash balance will attract an increased number of new opportunities over the coming period,” Ormonde said.

The company continues to retain some exploration and development assets in Spain.

