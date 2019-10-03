Mining group Kenmare Resources establishes sustainability committee

Steven McTiernan, chairman of Kenmare Resources, said: “Kenmare is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and in line with best practice environmental, social and governance standards, we are pleased to establish a sustainability committee.

The committee will have responsibility for ensuring that Kenmare has the appropriate strategies, policies and operational controls in place to maintain a socially responsible business and that a positive and sustainable legacy remains beyond the lives of our mining operations.”

Following her appointment as chair of the sustainability committee, Ms. Headon will stand down from her roles on the remuneration committee and the nomination committee.

Mozambique-focused group mined record quantities of ore during then six months to 30 June this year. It reported a 20pc decrease in profit before tax to $28.8m (€26m) during the period, while revenue was down 12pc to $122.7m.

Online Editors