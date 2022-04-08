Miner Kenmare on track to reduce emissions by 12pc by 2024

Irish mining company Kenmare Resources reduced its energy intensity, hired more women and improved its health and safety record in 2021.

The company operates one of the world’s largest ilmenite mines, Moma, in Mozambique. Ilmenite is used in paint and paper production and the manufacture of titanium.

According to its 2021 sustainability report, published Friday, the firm intends to reduce carbon emissions by 12pc by 2024, with the board approving its ambition to be net zero by 2040.

Kenmare has begun an $18m investment in a power supply project that will deliver a 12pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from diesel use by 2024, it said.

In 2021, Kenmare's emissions intensity reduced by 20pc to 0.057 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of finished product in 2021, from 0.071 tCO2e in 2020.

Over 90pc of its electricity requirements in 2021 were generated from renewable (hydroelectric) sources, the same level as 2020.

At the Moma mine, 97pc of workers and 83pc of management are Mozambican, while the number of female employees at the mine grew to 12.5pc of the workforce, up from 10.6pc in 2020.

Kenmare reported a record fall in hours lost to injuries of 0.03 per 200,000 hours worked in 2021, an improvement of 88pc compared to 2020.

Kenmare said it had rehabilitated 198 hectares of mined land, up from 181 hectares in 2020, and invested $2.3m into local communities through the Kenmare Moma Development Association, up from $2m in 2020.

Kenmare’s finance director Tony McCluskey recently told the Irish Independent that the firm remains open to possible acquisitions, but hasn’t seen anything yet that can match the potential that its ilmenite mine in Mozambique offers.

The mine also produces zircon and rutile. Zircon is widely used in the manufacture of ceramics.

Ilmenite and rutile prices rose strongly last year and have continued to climb in 2022, with demand exceeding Kenmare’s supply capacity.

While Moma has an expected lifespan of more than a century, Mr McCluskey confirmed that acquisitions remain on Kenmare’s radar.

Reporting full-year results last month, Kenmare said its revenue climbed 87pc to $456m, while profit after tax jumped six-fold to $128.5m.