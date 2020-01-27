Mincon’s chief operating officer steps down

Peter Lynch, chief operating officer at Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon, has stepped down from the company in order to "pursue other interests and to move closer to his family in Dublin."

Mr Lynch will be retained by the Shannon-headquartered group as a consultant, and will continue to provide specialist services to Mincon when required, the company said in a statement.

The role of chief operating officer will not be retained.

The regional leaders, Jussi Rautiainen (Europe-Middle East), Martin Van Gemert (Africa), Tom Purcell (Americas) and Steve Atkinson (Asia-Pacific) will continue to report to Mincon’s CEO Joe Purcell, who is supported by Mark McNamara as chief financial officer.

Mr Lynch initially joined the group as chairman in 2013, helping to guide Mincon through its IPO, before taking up a full time, executive role as chief operating officer in 2015.

Mr Purcell thanked Mr Lynch for this contribution to the company.

“I am very pleased that Peter will be maintaining his involvement in and association with the group as an advisor in a consulting capacity for the coming years,” Mr Purcell added.

Last week Mincon acquired the Finnish firm Lehti Group for €8m.

Mincon said the acquisition would "further enhance" its manufacturing capabilities in the geo-technical and construction markets.

The move follows Mincon's 2017 acquisition of another Finnish drilling engineering firm, PPV.

Lehti is already a significant manufacturing partner to Mincon. The Clare firm accounted for about €9m of Lehti's €13m turnover last year.

Lehti has projected 2019 earnings of €2.2m.

Online Editors