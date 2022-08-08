Mincon records rise in profits despite ‘challenging’ global conditions

Irish engineering group Mincon recorded a rise in profits and revenues in the first half of the year despite ongoing cost increases in raw materials, energy and transport.

The firm specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products.

The company’s operating profit rose to €8.8m for the six months ended 30 June, an 18pc increase from the same period last year. EBITDA was up 15pc to €12.7m.

Revenues increased by 27pc to €85.1m in the first half of the year.

Mincon recorded growth across all three of its main industries, which include mining, construction and waterwell/ geothermal. Investment last year also contributed to higher revenues due to increased output in factories.

The US market also played a role in Mincon’s growth in the first half of the year, following the acquisitions of Attakroc and Spartan Drilling Tools last year, while construction revenue growth was boosted by the delivery of products to a large contract in the USA.

However, chief executive Joseph Purcell said that the growth had been accompanied by “some pressure on our margins.” Gross margin was lower compared to the prior period, according to the group.

This was due to cost increases across “many fronts,” including raw materials, energy and transport, with the company using air freight to reduce backlog.

“Constant vigilance is required to keep up with the pace of the cost inflationary pressures that we are seeing,” he said.

“Sea freight conditions remain challenging, with no improvement in sight, so we will continue our current policy of holding high levels of finished goods inventory,” Mr Purcell said.

In response to ongoing challenges, Mincon has introduced price increases which are now beginning to take effect.

However, some supply chain challenges for the group have alleviated.

“On a more positive note, there has been a recent reduction in the constraints around raw material availability, which has enabled us to start unwinding raw material inventories, due to better supply conditions,” said Mr Purcell.