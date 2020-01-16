Millar jet leasing firm buys $290m aircraft portfolio

It comes just weeks after the leasing company, Sirius, received a $100m investment from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners. The latter took a significant minority stake in Sirius on foot of the investment.

Sirius has bought eight single-aisle jets from a top-10 aircraft lessor.

It declined to name either the lessor it has acquired the aircraft from, or with which carriers the jets are currently in operation.

Most of the world's top aircraft leasing firms either have their headquarters or a significant presence in Ireland.

In keeping with Sirius's investment strategy, all eight jets that it has acquired are so-called mid-life aircraft, with an average age of eight years. They are leased to six airlines, and include five Airbus A320s and three Boeing 737-800s.

Ed Coughlan, chief commercial officer of Sirius Aviation Capital, said that the initial acquisition was a "major step forward" for the development of the company, and that further aircraft purchases were expected this year.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was founded this year with a $1bn fund. It is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi sovereign Mubadala Investment Company and New York-based Falcon Edge Capital.

As an asset class, aircraft have performed well for some time, which has drawn more capital into the leasing sector, particularly from China. CDB Aviation, part of China Development Bank, is one of the global lessors with a presence in Dublin.

The acquisition by Sirius of the jet portfolio comes just over a year after Mr Millar and his colleagues planned to float their Sirius Aircraft Leasing Fund on the London Stock Exchange.

They had intended to raise between $250m and $300m, and match it with debt, to give it the financial fire power to buy between 20 and 25 second-hand jets. Sirius aimed to have about $1.5bn of funds within three years.

But in late 2018, the planned initial public offering (IPO) was postponed due to market volatility, despite what the company said was a favourable response from potential investors.

Sirius finally pulled the plug on the flotation later in 2019. The investment from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners means an IPO is now firmly off the table.

Sirius's other founding member is Ed Hansom. He, Mr Millar and Mr Coughlan previously worked together at aviation management and finance firm Stellwagen until 2017. Mr Millar is still a non-executive director at Ryanair, where he was chief financial officer until 2014.

About half the world's commercial aircraft fleet is leased, much of it out of Dublin, which is home to leasing giants such as AerCap, Avolon, SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk.

A report from ratings agency Moody's last month predicted that the aircraft leasing sector will continue to benefit from strong passenger demand, as an expanding middle class and increased discretionary spending boost growth.

Next week, thousands of aviation executives will descend on Dublin for two major annual conferences held by 'Airline Economics' and 'Airfinance Journal'.

Indo Business