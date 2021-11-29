Midleton Distillery set for €13m redevelopment of visitor experience

Irish Distillers is planning a €13m investment in the redevelopment of its distillery experience at Midleton, county Cork.

The existing attraction will be transformed to accommodate new and interactive whiskey tours and various tasting experiences, according to a statement from Irish Distillers.

The redevelopment will also deliver a new shopping, bar, café and restaurant facilities.

An alternative, purpose-built Irish whiskey attraction will continue to welcome visitors at the site during the redevelopment.

Construction will start immediately and is expected be completed by 2025, in time to mark the 200-year anniversary of Midleton Distillery.

Midleton Distillery brands of Irish whiskeys include Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot family and Method and Madness, as well as the Irish Whiskey Academy, Irish Distillers’ Archive and the Micro Distillery.

Commenting on the plan, Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO said: “Over the past 30 years, Midleton Distillery has become synonymous with Irish whiskey tourism, welcoming more than three million visitors from countries all over the world to our home in East Cork.”

“At Irish Distillers, we are always looking towards the future of Irish whiskey, which is why we are delighted to announce our plans for the redevelopment of the distillery experience at Midleton. Our ambition is to deliver an exceptional, world-class experiential offering which will bring whiskey lovers closer to the production process than ever before.”

The new visitor experience will include a specially designed heat recovery system, meaning that excess energy from the production of whiskeys onsite in Midleton will be used to heat the buildings.

The introduction of the heat recovery system is predicted to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 200,000 KGs of CO2 per year, in line with Irish Distillers’ sustainability goals, the company said.

New York headquartered Ralph Appelbaum Associates will lead the design of the redevelopment project.

PJ Hegarty & Sons have been appointed as conservation and construction contractor.

Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company.

In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard.

Since 2012, it has invested over €400m to double its production and bottling capacity to meet global demand.