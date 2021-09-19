Middle-income earners ‘challenged’ by mortgage lending ratios

Avant Money, one of the country’s newest mortgage providers, has said current rules on loan-to-income ratios are a challenge for middle-income earners and that lenders should be able to take rental payments into account when assessing borrowers.

Brian Lande, head of mortgages at Avant Money, made the comments during an interview with the Sunday Independent.

On the Central Bank of Ireland review of mortgage lending rules, Lande said Avant Money was supportive of macroprudential rules and was looking forward to seeing the results of the review of the lending caps.

“I think the loan to value rules of 80pc-90pc [are something] we are comfortable with as a lender. We are comfortable that people do need to bring some sense of equity, deposit or savings to a mortgage proposition.

“From a moral hazard perspective, we think it is important customers can contribute. The 100pc mortgages of the past were part of our financial crash issue in the last sequence.”

However, Lande said he felt the loan-to-income rule at 3.5 times earnings was “clearly going to challenge the middle-income earners”, citing teachers as an example.

“House price inflation is such that it is starting to price them out of even commuter belt in some cases. There is a reasonable argument for CBI to look at what we call the ‘prudent repayment ability’, so where someone has been able to fund a rental payment of a higher level, that does have to be taken into account. There is some reasonableness to that.”

Lande said he believed house prices were rising due to a lack of supply, not the CBI rules on mortgages.

“There is huge demand. A lot of people have built up their savings and deposits during the lockdown. There are a lot of very well-paid people in the Dublin market... Too many people are chasing too few houses.”

Lande added that around half of people applying for a mortgage with Avant Money had no property identified when they applied.

He said it was standard bank practice to give people six months of mortgage approval in principle, which would have been sufficient time to purchase a property in the past. However, Lande said Avant Money had seen an increase in the number of people coming back after six months to re-date their approval in principle after failing to find a home.

“That indicates that they are not able to find a property in that period of time,” he said. “I don’t have a precise number, but it is definitely over 50pc of those applicants [who] are coming back in for a ‘second loop’, at least.”

Lande said Avant Money had received €1bn worth of mortgage applications in the year since it had launched the product last September.

He expected Avant to have drawdowns equal to around 3pc of the mortgage market this year, which he believes will hit somewhere between €9bn and €10bn in drawdowns.

Avant Money plans to grow. He said it currently serves around three-quarters of the market and he expects to service more than 50 brokers in the next six months.

“We are here to deliver great value,” he said. “We are certainly doing that in mortgages, with us being pretty much the lowest price in nearly all the mortgage bands and products.”

