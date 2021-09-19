| 12.9°C Dublin

Middle-income earners ‘challenged’ by mortgage lending ratios

Rental costs should be considered – Avant Money

Brian Lande, head of mortgages at Avant Money Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Avant Money, one of the country’s newest mortgage providers, has said current rules on loan-to-income ratios are a challenge for middle-income earners and that lenders should be able to take rental payments into account when assessing borrowers.

Brian Lande, head of mortgages at Avant Money, made the comments during an  interview with the Sunday Independent.

 On the Central Bank of Ireland review of mortgage lending rules, Lande said Avant Money was supportive of macroprudential rules and was looking forward to seeing the results of the review of the lending caps. 

