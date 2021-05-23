Microsoft’s €1bn data centres and office site approved

US tech giant Microsoft has been given the go-ahead to build two giant data centres and a “landmark” office development at Dublin’s Grange Castle Business Park, potentially creating 130 jobs.

The planning document, approved by South Dublin County Council, estimates enabling works would begin in the near future subject to permission, with a completion date in 2023.

Microsoft noted construction might take longer due to a range of unknown factors and estimates were a “best case/post-Covid19 scenario”.

Microsoft said in planning documents that the area is noted as “constrained” in terms of electrical grid capacity. It said it plans to build a 60-megawatt (MW) standby gas generation plant, which would comprise 20 generators with five flues each, to meet the requirements of “flexible demand policy”.

Read More

One of th e data centres will also include 21 diesel generators and associated sub-stations. Microsoft added in the planning document it anticipates its backup generators would rarely be used.

According to the documents, Microsoft intends developing two 60 MW two-storey data centres, both with a gross internal floor area of over 28,000 sq m. Combined, the proposed data centres could add 130 staff to the total of 550 who work in Microsoft’s existing data centre campus.

Construction consultancy Mitchell McDermott’s Data Centres Infocard, published in January, estimates that each MW of data centre construction costs between €7.5m and €9.5m, meaning the two data centres could represent an investment of up to €1.14bn.

The document shows Microsoft is also planning to build a one-to-four-storey “landmark” central administration building with a gross internal floor area of around 3,500 sq m. It acquired the site for the building in 2019, as reported by the Sunday Independent.

The new office development is described as “a central focal point for all staff” by Microsoft. It added it would provide a staff restaurant and a gym.

Microsoft said the “prominent corner location” for the office offers an opportunity for a “dynamic building form that will announce the entrance into Grangecastle Business Park”.

The permission grant had 25 conditions, including proposals for a waste heat recovery system and a financial contribution of over €5.4m to the planning authority.

Last week, the Sunday Independent reported EirGrid had indicated that there were “challenges ahead” and the potential for additional conditions to customers in the data centre sector.

EirGrid said the data centre industry is seeking over 3,000MW of capacity through connection to the national grid, including 17 connection applications.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment.