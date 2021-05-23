| 7°C Dublin

Microsoft’s €1bn data centres and office site approved

US tech giant gets council green light to start work on ‘landmark’ office in south Dublin

Sean Pollock, Business reporter

US tech giant Microsoft has been given the go-ahead to build two giant data centres and a “landmark” office development at Dublin’s Grange Castle Business Park, potentially creating 130 jobs.

The planning document, approved by South Dublin County Council, estimates enabling works would begin in the near future subject to permission, with a completion date in 2023.

