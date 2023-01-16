Michael Stone profile: the quiet engineering pioneer caught up in Paschal Donohoe posters furore

MICHAEL Stone is described by associates as an intensely private and quietly impressive man who would recoil at the exposure he is now getting for paying to put up Paschal Donohoe’s election posters in 2016.

The 54-year-old engineering and construction entrepreneur, who began his career as an apprentice with the ESB before founding the very successful Designer Group (DG) in 1992, is known within his industry as reserved yet driven.

Advisers who have worked on deals with him say he is low-key but confident, and expert in his field but humble enough to take advice on subjects outside his domain.

Known for his early arrivals in his firm’s office in Blanchardstown, Dublin, his ambition and professionalism grew DG from a start-up to one of Ireland’s leading electrical and mechanical engineering firms.

Over 30 years, Mr Stone has retained 100pc ownership of the company, developing it into an international specialist with a blue-chip client list boasting Google, Amazon, Diageo and a host of high-profile public-sector projects in Dublin.

Before Covid knocked the construction sector back for a couple of years, DG achieved turnover of €250m from operations in Ireland, the UK, Europe and Africa.

For the year ending March 2022, DG had turnover of €175m and profits of €18m, including the proceeds from selling 50pc of a joint venture in a facilities management firm to its partner, Sisk.

In the last two years, the company took nearly €5m in Covid wage subsidies too.

Mr Stone has not taken any dividends from the firm in recent years, despite €36m in cash in hand. But directors’ remuneration is generous at €2.9m.

The company does not disclose the compensation of key personnel, but Mr Stone is doing well enough financially to have bought a sprawling mid-century mansion in Killiney, south Dublin, last April for €4.6m – below the list price of €5m.

A promotional video for the home by estate agents Sherry FitzGerald shows extensive and exuberant gardens with dramatic views across Killiney Bay.

Characteristically, the house is hidden on a quiet lane behind tall hedges and a heavy security gate.

But even though Mr Stone doesn’t court public attention for his achievements, he has nonetheless become a person of influence.

He was a ministerial appointee to the Land Development Agency (LDA) in December 2021 and acted as chair for the agency’s first three meetings in January, February and March last year, reverting to a non-executive director role once former Goodbody corporate finance director Cormac O’Rourke assumed the chair in April.

Mr Stone has waived his remuneration fee since the outset of his involvement with the LDA and does not claim expenses.

The avid Dublin GAA supporter has also chaired the North East Inner City Initiative – in Mr Donohoe’s constituency – since 2017, where he has compiled a lengthy list of accomplishments, including community festivals; training and education initiatives; action against crime and drugs; and several sport and recreation programmes.

As Construction Industry Federation (CIF) president in 2015 and 2016, Mr Stone was determined to rehabilitate the reputation of the industry after the catastrophe of the financial crisis.

“We have been lying down and taking a beating for too long,” he told Irish Building magazine in 2015.

“Our members have not made huge amounts of money at the expense of the Government or the people of Ireland. We have built and delivered projects that have allowed people to go to work, school, college and receive treatment in our hospitals. We should be proud of what we are achieving.”

In a callback to his own professional origins, he promoted the value of apprenticeships during his CIF tenure, pushing member firms to invest in their own training and development programmes as a pathway into the industry. He has made that same emphasis at DG, where 170 of its 750 Irish staff came up as apprentices.

Those who have worked alongside Mr Stone praised him for his progressive approach as CEO of DG, investing in technological innovation to create a more hospitable workplace for women. “Employers need to provide better facilities for women,” he told Irish Building in a 2018 interview.

“I think a lot of building sites traditionally are not set up in a way to allow women to work comfortably. My own opinion is that the secret to getting more women involved in the industry is the further development of off-site fabrication.”

DG’s innovative approach has made the company a favourite of tech firms, pharma companies and brewers such as Guinness.

In addition to projects at famous private addresses such as St James’s Gate, in recent years DG has been central to several major public-sector projects. The company’s vans are seen everywhere on the capital’s streets.

A partial list of highly visible projects includes the construction of Technology University Dublin’s Grangegorman campus with Sisk, high-spec installs at Trinity College’s business school and bioscience facility, a fit-out at Dublin Castle and the refurbishment of Government Buildings and Leinster House in 2018.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Stone via his company but messages were not returned.