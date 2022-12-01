Michael O’Leary says environmental levy should extend to long-haul flights

Michael O’Leary called for a “fairer environmental tax regime” across the EU and urged the Government to develop new policy around aviation following the “traumatic impact of Covid.”

“What we think is inequitable is that all of the environmental taxes are levied on only short haul point-to-point passengers in Europe in our case,” the Ryanair founder said at the airline’s Sustainability Day in Trinity College Dublin today.

The airline unveiled a fuel agreement with Shell at the event, offering Ryanair potential access to 360,000 tonnes of more environmentally sustainable aviation fuel between 2025 and 2030.

“Our passengers pay an average environmental tax of €4 on an average fare of €40,” Mr O’Leary said, adding that it is “indefensible and inexplicable” that long haul passengers travelling to Europe are exempt from these taxes.

According to Mr O’Leary, these long-haul passengers from regions such as Asia or North America account for over half of Europe’s emissions, while environmental taxes remain a “key issue” for the countries on the edge of Europe, such as Portugal and Ireland.

“The Belgians and the Dutch in particular design environmental tax in a way that they don’t pay them, they ask everybody else to pay them,” he said.

The airline met a number of Green MEPs in Brussels this week to discuss the extension of taxes.

He also pointed to what he said was a lack of action around aviation policy from the current Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Meanwhile, he said Ryanair was “surprised by the strength of the demand” in recent months despite the cost-of-living crunch.

The airline anticipated demand to level off following the busy summer period but demand from September to Christmas has been “very strong”, underpinned by volumes of transatlantic passengers.

“Christmas at the moment is filling up,” he said. “Pricing is ahead of where it was in 2019 pre-Covid.”

However, Mr O’Leary said he would be “cautious” looking into the first quarter of the year, with Easter in April next year.

"We expect people to cut back as they face into fears of recession, rising interest rates.”

Despite this, the airline expects next summer to remain strong across Europe “as long as there is no adverse news flow on either Covid or Ukraine.”

Mr O’Leary also criticised operations at Dublin Airport, which saw security delays impact key summer holiday season. The airport hosted a recruitment event last month to fill vacancies across its divisions, including security and retail.

“Holding a recruitment fair at the end of the November is just PR spin,” he said. “It’s a simple question. Have you got enough staff to open the 14 security points [for the Christmas period]?”