Michael McGrath says ‘no decision’ on 2024 cost-of-living supports but there will be ‘some’

Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe when their roles were reversed after last year's Budget. Photo: Frank McGrath

No decisions have been made on how to pay for one-off supports in the budget, the finance minister has said.

Michael McGrath told a Dáil committee on Wednesday that “it is likely there will be some measures” but said it was “open to government” on whether to fund them from so-called “windfall” corporation tax revenues or from other means.

The size of the one-off support package will depend on inflation and whether energy companies have started to reduce consumers’ bills in response to falling wholesale prices.

However, Mr McGrath dampened expectations that the supports would come close to last year’s €4bn giveaway.

“Last year we were in a different space,” Mr McGrath told TDs in the budgetary oversight committee. “Inflation averaged over 8pc across last year. It is now 5.5pc and falling. But we’re conscious that price levels remain really high for individuals.

“So there is no decision made. It is likely there will be some measures but we will come to a view closer to the time in relation to that.”

Last week the Government outlined a €6.4bn package of core spending and tax measures, along with a €4bn non-core envelope for post-Covid measures and Ukraine aid and a €2.25bn capital investment envelope (over three years). Any other one-off supports would come on top of those amounts.

This week Mr McGrath also announced he would be setting up two new funds to bank the bulk of an expected €65bn in budget surpluses over the next three years.

Much of those surpluses are due to “windfall” corporation tax receipts that the Government says are unlikely to last.

Around half of this year’s €24bn in corporation tax is estimated to be windfall in nature.

One of the funds will be dedicated to infrastructure investment and the other for long-term savings to pay for future pensions, Mr McGrath confirmed on Wednesday.

The investment fund will be “counter-cyclical” in order to ensure infrastructure projects don’t suffer in the event of a future downturn.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government would “do all we can to avoid spending that money in any way that adds pressure” to inflation.

He made the comments after warnings from Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council that adding to demand in a strong economy could push prices up further.