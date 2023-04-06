Michael McGrath considers ending €150m a year bank levy

The Government is considering scrapping the post-crisis bank levy after 10 years and €1.3bn collected in total.

The levy, which was originally included in Budget 2014 to raise money from the banking sector to support Ireland’s economic recovery, applies until the end of this year.

Now the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is seeking views, following a recommendation from last year’s Retail Banking Review, on whether it should be extended beyond that, reformulated, broadened or simply abolished.

The result of the consultation process will have material profit implications for the three domestic banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB – which have paid the bulk of the levy over the years.

To date a fixed amount of €150m per year has been collected from the banks via the levy since 2014, but the authorisation runs out at the end of the year, so the minister has a decision to make.

Currently, the banks must pay 308pc of the value of DIRT collected with reference to the base year of 2019. The payment rate is set so high because interest rates were at or close to zero that year, meaning the amount of DIRT collected was puny.

But even though the overall amount collected is designed to remain steady from year to year, there will now be fewer banks to shoulder the burden going forward.

The remaining banks have acquired significant new deposits from the departing banks, so the potential hit to each of their bottom lines from the levy will have to be bigger to compensate for the loss of other contributors.

Likewise, all three banks could see a substantial boost to profits if the levy is simply scrapped.

Yet options exist for keeping the levy in a different form, too. Many European countries have some form of bank levy, although most charge it according to overall assets or liabilities.

The Department of Finance is considering a range of options, from keeping the status quo to updating the base year for calculating the levy from 2019 to 2024 or changing the percentage applied to DIRT payments.

Other possibilities under consideration include charging a straight percentage against a bank’s assets or liabilities. The Department is also looking at expanding the criteria for broadening the levy to include more kinds of financial firms that do not collect deposits and are therefore currently exempt.

The final option exists to just abolish the levy altogether, ending years of direct payback from a sector that had to be rescued with taxpayer money.

However, that decision could come with a political cost, given the levy is seen as compensation for the public bailout of the banks and the widespread economic damage they caused during the financial crisis.

Mr McGrath’s predecessor Paschal Donohoe successfully evaded controversy late last year when he did away with the post-crisis ban on banker bonuses, allowing banks to pay up to €20,000 in cash among other perks.

The end of the levy would mark a furth step away from that era, although such a move might be harder to execute so soon after a mini-meltdown in the global banking sector saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.