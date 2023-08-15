Mespil Hotel returns to profit as revenues surge sixfold to €10.93m

The Mespil Hotel benefits every year from sporting events and live concerts at the nearby Aviva Stadium

The four-star Mespil Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 last year returned to profit as revenues increased sixfold to €10.93m.

New accounts filed by Mespil Hotel Ltd show that the hotel firm recorded pre-tax profits of €3.44m after recording a pre-tax loss of €1.27m in the prior year, a positive swing of €4.71m.

Revenues during the 12 months to the end of September 2022 increased by €9.18m from €1.75m to €10.93m.

The directors state that “trading for the year improved significantly due to the ending of Covid-19 related restrictions”.

They state that “the company returned to pre-Covid levels of activity in the second half of the financial year”.

“Trading since the year end has continued to be satisfactory,” they said.

The hotel firm recorded operating profits of €3.59m and interest payments of €153,654 resulted in a pre-tax profit of €3.44m.

The company recorded a post-tax profit of €3.22m after a €215,444 corporation tax charge.

Addressing the company’s going concern status, a note states that as a result of the resumption of more normal trading patterns during 2022 and the availability of significant working capital facilities, the directors are satisfied that the company has sufficient resources to continue in operation”.

The Mespil benefits every year from sporting events and live concerts at the nearby Aviva Stadium and sell out shows by Harry Styles and Westlife would have boosted revenues at the hotel last year.

The accounts disclose that Covid-19 related government supports of €700,234 received in 2022 compare with Covid-19 related supports of €818,477 in 2021.

Numbers employed increased three fold from 41 to 124 as staff costs increased by 161pc from €1.45m to €3.8m. Directors’ pay increased sharply from €155,373 to €475,545. The loss last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.09m.

At the end of September last, the company had accumulated profits of €23.52m.

Separate accounts for sister hotel the Sligo Park Hotel Ltd show that it recorded pre-tax profits of €5.1m last year. This followed revenues more than doubling from €3.09m to €7.34m. Numbers employed increased from 63 to 117 as staff costs rose from €1.54m to €3.03m. The directors state that in the year to September 30, 2020, they wrote down the book value of the hotel and contents by €4m and this charge has been reversed in the current year as trading has returned to pre-Covid levels.