Mercury Renewables plans €200m wind farm and hydrogen facility in Co Mayo

IRISH firm Mercury Renewables is planning to build a €200m wind farm and hydrogen extraction plant in Co Mayo as part of an effort to make the county a hub for Ireland’s renewable energy sector.

The project, known as Firlough, is located on the Mayo-Sligo border near Bonniconlon and will include a 75MW wind farm. The wind farm project has been in development since 2009.

Mercury Renewables already has planning permission for 21 wind turbines at the Firlough site. But it said that due to the potential for green hydrogen production in the region, it has now been decided to seek planning for a hydrogen production plant and 13 wind turbines.

The plan to add a hydrogen extraction plant to the overall project comes as Ireland intensifies efforts to decarbonise the economy.

The Government has a target that would see 80pc of Ireland’s electricity needs being generated from renewable sources by 2030.

That will include a major contribution from both onshore and offshore wind farms, as well as facilities that will produce hydrogen, a clean, sustainable fuel that has a wide variety of potential uses.

Hydrogen and oxygen can be separated from water molecules via electrolysis, and wind farms can be used to power the process, making for zero greenhouse emissions.

Singapore-based Enterprize plans to build a $10bn, 4GW wind farm off the south west coast to power a planned 3.2GW onshore green hydrogen project in Bantry Bay.

However, it’s believed that the Mercury Renewables plan will be the first planned onshore wind farm to power a hydrogen production facility.

The company hopes the hydrogen it produces will be used to fuel power-hungry vehicles such as trucks, agricultural machinery, buses and construction equipment.

It believes that the number of potential uses for the hydrogen will act as a catalyst to attract new business to the region and hopes the project will be completed by 2025.

“We see huge possibilities for this project to attract industry and inward investment to the nearby towns and businesses,” said Mercury Renewables chief executive John Duffy, whose family are from the area.

“Our focus is on decarbonising the transportation sector. Green hydrogen can also be used to provide baseload renewable energy when the wind isn’t blowing,” he added.

“We have an opportunity to build a regional centre of excellence around the technical skills required to install and operate a green hydrogen electrolyser directly connected to a wind farm,” said Mr Duffy.

“Hydrogen is often identified as a natural complement with offshore wind,” he said. “Firlough allows for the development of those skills and competencies onshore before deploying them at larger scale offshore.”

A number of large-scale offshore wind farms that will cost billions of euro to develop are planned off Ireland’s coast, some of them as many as 60km from the mainland.

They have the potential to transform Ireland into an electricity exporting economy, if sufficient infrastructure to carry and store the power can be constructed.