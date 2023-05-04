Mercury Engineering appoints Albert Manifold as non executive

Privately owned Irish engineering firm Mercury has appointed Albert Manifold to its board as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 May 2023.

Dublin based Mercury Engineering is a major mechanical and engineering contractor, working on large scale projects across Europe including data centres, Dublin Airport’s air traffic control tower and the new National Children's Hospital.

As CRH chief executive Albert Manifold heads up the country’s largest public company which is a global construction materials supplier with a major focus on the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Eoin Vaughan, CEO of Mercury said: “We are delighted that Albert has joined the board. His leadership skills, global experience, and market knowledge will enhance our Boardroom. Albert’s appointment is an important step in Mercury’s strategy to grow our offering, drive ever higher standards and provide solutions to our clients in an increasingly complex world.”

Albert Manifold said: “I am very pleased to join the Board. I have admired Mercury’s well-deserved reputation for many years, and I look forward to using my experience to play a part in its continued success”.