MEP Frances Fitzgerald backs calls for greater access to register of company owners

Frances Fitzgerald says journalists and others should have access. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Journalists, universities and interest groups – but not the general public – should be able to search a State database on company ownership, Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald has said.

She said databases such as Ireland’s register of beneficial owners (RBO), set up in 2019 as part of an EU bid to shutter shell companies and catch tax evaders, should be “appropriately accessible” in future, after an EU court ruling last year ended the public’s access.

MEPs also want governments to pool information on the owners of super yachts, private planes and expensive cars.

“It is important that we have clarity on the ultimate owners of high-value assets,” she said ahead of a European Parliament vote later this month on a new package of new EU anti-money laundering rules.

“These updated laws are badly needed. We have already seen the difficulties that member states have had implementing sanctions against Russia, with many Russian individuals making use of legal loopholes or secretive practices to hide their assets. This cannot continue.”

Wider access to Ireland’s RBO, at least for journalists and non-governmental organisations, is unlikely to be restored this year, as the rules have to be thrashed out by European legislators and the bloc’s 27 governments, once the European Parliament votes this month.

Almost a quarter of a million companies – 244,134, or 85pc of firms on the live register – are currently registered with the RBO.

A failure by a company to register ownership details on the RBO within a specified timeframe can attract stiff fines of up to €500,000.

Five entities were convicted and fined €3,000 each last year, according to the Department of Enterprise.

Currently, beneficial ownership means having a shareholding or an ownership interest of more than 25pc in a company, or exercising “control by other means”.

Some MEPs want to lower that threshold to 15pc.

A 2021 investigation by the Irish Independent established that hundreds of fake companies had been established in Ireland and that new bogus firms continued to be set up, despite some efforts by the Companies Registration Office – which operates the RBO – to root them out

As part of its transparency overhaul, the EU will set up a 500-person watchdog, the EU anti-money laundering agency, to police the new rules, including ownership registers.

Ireland has put in a bid to host the agency in Dublin.