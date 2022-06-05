Men more happy than women over benefits

More than half of Irish workers say their benefits package meets their needs, according to new research.

But the survey, carried out by global advisory firm WTW as part of a study into employee attraction and retention, also reveals a much higher level of satisfaction around benefits among male employees compared to females.

Some 57pc of employees in Ireland were happy with their retirement and health benefits, according to the survey, carried out among more than 800 employees across a broad range of industries. Some 65pc of men said their benefit needs were being met, compared to less than half of female employees, 49pc.

The research also found staff are more likely to remain with their employer where their benefits package meets their needs, something that has taken on increased importance at a time when staff shortages are becoming increasingly prevalent across various industries.

The survey found 54pc of employees said their company’s retirement programme was an important reason they decided to work for their employer, compared to 27pc in 2015. And 65pc of employees identified their company’s healthcare programme as a reason to work for their employer, an increase from 27pc in 2015.

“There is a pressure for employers to find ways to better meet their workers’ needs, particularly when just over half of employees in Ireland are positive about their benefits package,” said David Glennon, director in health and benefits at WTW. “It is evident from the research and from what we are seeing in the market that health and retirement benefits are now viewed by employees as essential benefits.

“In an increasingly competitive market employers must look to the strength of their overall packages in relation to the needs of their staff. Benefits packages that meet the needs of employees result in greater retention and are linked to greater work engagement,” he said.

“The key going forward for companies is to instil confidence in benefits selections and this is strongly linked to effective support from employees.”