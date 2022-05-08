| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meissner med-tech’s Castlebar-based firm plans $100m investment and creation of 250 jobs

Meissner Filtration Products plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs. Stock image Expand

Close

Meissner Filtration Products plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs. Stock image

Meissner Filtration Products plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs. Stock image

Meissner Filtration Products plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs. Stock image

Sean Pollock Email

Meissner Filtration Products Limited Ireland, a Castlebar, Co Mayo, subsidiary of the US-headquartered medical technology company, plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs.

The company revealed plans for the significant investment in planning documents submitted to Mayo County Council late last month.

Most Watched

Privacy