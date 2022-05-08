Meissner med-tech’s Castlebar-based firm plans $100m investment and creation of 250 jobs

Meissner Filtration Products Limited Ireland, a Castlebar, Co Mayo, subsidiary of the US-headquartered medical technology company, plans to invest $100m (€95m) and create 250 jobs.

The company revealed plans for the significant investment in planning documents submitted to Mayo County Council late last month.

According to the planning documents, the $100m investment is part of projected expansion proposals over the next four years. It hopes to create around 250 jobs and consolidate its existing 200 employees.

In late April, Meissner applied to develop a large two- and three-storey office and warehousing facility at the IDA Castlebar Business and Technology Park. The company has a manufacturing facility in operation there, where it manufactures products for its biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical client base.

The proposed development also includes warehouse, packaging, shipping and receiving areas, as well as 215 car parking spaces.

Meissner announced plans to open its manufacturing facility in Castlebar in 2019, with the creation of over 150 jobs over five years. It opened the facility in 2020.

On Meissner’s website, the company said additional land secured in the initial building purchase would allow for “future expansion plans”.

It added that groundwork for this expansion was “set to begin later this year”.

Speaking in 2019, as Meissner launched in Ireland, Christopher Meissner, chief executive of the company, said it selected Ireland for its first European manufacturing facility following an “extensive search”.

The company, which was founded in 1984, has a manufacturing campus in Camarillo, California, a European logistics hub outside of Frankfurt, Germany, and multiple sales and support offices throughout the world.

Initial operations at the Castlebar facility include SUS manufacturing, quality and regulatory, engineering and customer service.

At the time of writing, Meissner had not responded to a request for comment.