Meet the best and brightest young Irish entrepreneurs

Charlie Gleeson (25)

Zipp Mobility

Success for Charlie Gleeson’s e-scooter-sharing company has come just as fast as the name suggests. Founded in 2019, Dublin-based Zipp Mobility launched in October and is now scaling into six markets across Ireland and the UK. Gleeson initially formed the concept of a scooter-sharing project during a college project at UCD.

“I saw the growth and scale of the scooter-sharing industry on the west coast of America and thought it was fascinating,” he said.

He saw the main problems encountered by market leader Bird, including issues such as e-scooters being left abandoned around cities, as opportunities which Zipp could solve.

Despite many telling him he was too late due to the size of the competition, Zipp consecutively beat 15 other companies to win licenses across the UK. Gleeson also claims Zipp, which has raised €1.1m over the past five months from investors including Brian O’Driscoll, has a larger market share than market heavyweights Bird and Lime in the UK.

“In five years, we expect to be in over 100 towns and cities across three continents with a team of over 500 staff,” he said.

Aisling Quinn (26)

MoShoppa and Sweat 25

Expand Close Aisling Quinn (26) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aisling Quinn (26)

Starting up technology companies wasn’t initially on the cards for Kildare-based Aisling Quinn, daughter of former Ireland footballer Niall Quinn.

A career as a legal eagle beckoned following a degree in law at UCD and two summer internships in 2016 with Beauchamps and A&L Goodbody.

However, the entrepreneurial gene passed down from her father led Aisling to focus on start-ups. In August 2017 she co-founded her first venture MoShoppa.

“I’ve come to understand the challenges of getting something off the ground, which mostly consists of grit, determination and belief in the project,” she said.

MoShoppa has gone on to raise €4.5m, with investors including Voxpro founder Dan Kiely, and launched in the US.

Earlier this year, Quinn founded online exercise platform Sweat 25, where people can log in from home via video conferencing for fitness classes by top health and well-being professionals. The company is already profitable and has secured some big corporate employers.

“We’re very fortunate that we have cultivated a loyal following,” she said of Sweat 25.

Jack Pierse (29)

Wayflyer

Expand Close Jack Pierse (29) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Pierse (29)

Covid-19 and the subsequent boom in e-commerce has helped Wayflyer ride on the back of a wave of growth.

The company, founded by Jack Pierse and Aidan Corbett in Dublin last year, helps e-commerce stores worldwide by providing them with affordable, non-dilutive funding so they can increase both inventory and marketing spend. On top of this, its analytics platform assesses marketing performance daily, providing its customers with recommendations so they can spend that capital smarter.

Wayflyer has also found its way into the hearts of some big name investors. It raised $10.2m (¤8.9m) in a seed funding round led by QED Investors, which has previously backed well-known companies such as ClearScore and CreditKarma.

With around 40 employees located across offices in Dublin, New York, London and Sydney, Wayflyer is set to soar.

“Everything is going really well,” Pierse said. “We’ve now provided funding of over $50m to eCommerce companies across the US, UK, Ireland and Australia and are growing at more than 50pc month on month. More importantly though, we also see the positive impact on the companies we fund, and that is the ultimate validation of what we do.”

Darragh Lucey (25) and Nathan Mayes (26)

Yooni

Expand Close Nathan Mayes (26) and Darragh Lucey (25) Photo by Tomas Tyner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nathan Mayes (26) and Darragh Lucey (25)

A trip to Cambodia inspired the Cork-based entrepreneurial duo Darragh Lucey and Nathan Mayes to start their own firm.

“We saw an article written about the increasing number of students dropping out of college,” said Lucey. “This resonated with us, as it was something we had seen first-hand in our own college course.”

Set up in 2018, Yooni is a software platform designed to help second-level students find the best-fit education pathways for them. It has now been rolled out nationwide as the class of 2021 looks to life beyond the leaving cert.

“We have designed bespoke assessment technology that analyses a student’s academics, personality and interests to generate personalised course recommendations and insights using artificial intelligence,” said Lucey.

Yooni has already successfully helped Leaving Cert students from more than 100 schools choose their college courses.

It has been tested in Cork schools for those interested in attending UCC or CIT and is now ready for all 24 major colleges.

Eimear McManus (27)

Digital Works Agency

Expand Close Eimear McManus (27) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eimear McManus (27)

Not even 72 flights in one year could put Eimear McManus off a career in digital marketing. While working with an agency in London, McManus was simultaneously flying back to Ireland to study economics at the University of Limerick. With a degree under her belt, she developed a taste for digital marketing and decided it was time to go it alone.

In 2017, at the age of 24, McManus set up Digital Works Agency. Clients came on board thick and fast. McManus has worked with big brands such as Five Guys in Ireland and Tom Ford across the world.

McManus, who works between Limerick, Dublin and London, has double cause for celebration. The company recently won four new big brand clients.

“Like most businesses, Covid has been a challenge, but we’ve come out of it stronger than ever as it forced us to adopt new strategies and efficiencies,” she said

Oisín McGrath (26)

Galenband

Expand Close Oisin McGrath (26) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oisin McGrath (26)

Oisín McGrath’s Galenband addresses an under-met clinical need within the heart-rhythm-monitoring space. It offers clinicians an enhanced remote monitoring option designed to increase detection rates of silent atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common heart rhythm abnormality, affecting 33.5 million individuals globally and is responsible for 370,000 deaths per year.

Galenband has developed an unobtrusive wrist-worn device that contains a revolutionary heart-monitoring system capable of increasing detection rates of silent AFib from the 1.3pc associated with current standard monitoring methods to 85pc.

The idea for Galenband originated with McGrath’s own heart rhythm abnormalities, which was undiagnosed between the ages of five and 18, despite many repeated monitoring attempts. Galenband has received an Enterprise Ireland commercialisation funding of €505,000 and will spin out from NUI Galway in mid-2021.

McGrath is now working to position the company at the forefront of pulse oximetry-based heart rhythm monitoring, and is currently seeking to connect with potential strategic investors to help progress towards clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Menno Axt (26)

Dogpatch Labs

It has been a tough year for Menno Axt, chief of staff at start-up hub Dogpatch Labs. Covid-19 has limited his ability to get home to the Netherlands, something he dearly misses.

“That’s where most of my family live,” he said. “It’s been quite hard not to be able to go over and see them as easily as I used to,” Axt said.

Despite the pandemic, Axt has thrived —helping Dogpatch become a hub for Ireland’s fledgling start-ups.

Located in the historic CHQ Building at the heart of Dublin’s Digital Docklands, Dogpatch is home to 120 start-ups and over 500 members in its co-working space.

Axt is looking forward to life after Covid, with Dogpatch having big ambitions over the next five to 10 years.

“I would love it if in the future when people think about starting a start-up they automatically come to Dogpatch Labs for the help that they need,” Axt said.

“We want to be a wayfinder in the Irish start-up ecosystem, helping start-ups become more successful at a quicker pace.”

Ahmad Mu’azzam (26) and Hugh Weldon (27)

Evocco

Expand Close Ahmad Mu’azzam (26) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ahmad Mu’azzam (26)

At the beginning of a five-year masters programme in mechanical engineering, Ahmad Mu’azzam (pictured) and Hugh Weldon became close friends. Passionate about climate change, they set their minds toward how they could play a part in helping fix it.

The pair set up Dublin-based Evocco, an app which empowers consumers to take control of their climate impact by tracking, improving and offsetting the climate impact of their food purchases.

Mu’azzam and Weldon have both been recognised for the role they are looking to play in shaping climate change. In 2018, Weldon was named a ‘Young Champion of the Earth’ by the UN for his work on Evocco.

Looking ahead, Mu’azzam said they have high hopes post-Covid.

“Covid-19 has been a challenging time, as was the case for most businesses, particularly in the early days as we got used to the new normal, readjusted our strategy and navigated new funding sources,” he said. “However, as a digital product in food sustainability, our market has continued to grow rapidly and has made the transition easier.”

Anna Carmody (26)

Little Red Edu

Anna Carmody founded Little Red Edu to teach early learners English through an exciting and fun digital learning platform. Born in Galway and raised in Offaly, she has partnered with Soapbox Labs to combine speech recognition software with augmented reality and interactive games for children learning English as a foreign language.

Carmody studied product design in the National College of Art and Design, focusing on learning through play for her final year project with the development of a children’s book and playmat. She later travelled to Vietnam to teach English as a foreign language and brought the power of play to her classroom.

Little Red Edu has combined a team of educational experts, language teachers and product designers to use technologies such as speech recognition and augmented reality. A pilot subscription service is planned for March 2021. She has previously secured €15,000 investment and now hopes to secure a seed round investment of €300,000.

Jake Browne (29) and Thomas Arnold (23)

The Go House

The past two months have been something of a whirlwind for both Jake Browne and Thomas Arnold. When the pair launched Dublin-based The Go House earlier this year, a social media content house where brands partner with content creators, the feedback was not always positive.

“A prominent member of the Irish media scene told us it would never work and no brands would ever work with us,” said Browne, adding it had also faced several legal battles.

Despite the drama, the Go House business has outperformed both Browne and Arnold’s expectations. Commercially, it has signed some huge deals with household names and global partners.

“We’re much further along with revenue than we expected to be,” said Browne. “Content-wise, we are averaging five million daily viewers, that is more viewers than tune into the average Premier League soccer match on Sky Sports.”

Browne has big ambitions. With its first funding round set to close, the Go House is hoping to launch in new markets, including the UK, soon.

Paddy Galloway (24)

Youtuber

Expand Close Paddy Galloway (24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paddy Galloway (24)

Ever since the age of 12, Carlow native Paddy Galloway has been making Youtube videos.

Galloway’s animated deep-dive videos on how to grow your viewership on Youtube have recently exploded in popularity, with revenue up 800pc this year and sponsorships with the likes of Audible and NordVPN.

“Explaining to friends and family the potential to make a living on YouTube at the start was difficult at times,” he said.

“When someone questions now how this generates money, I always say that on average my videos get higher viewing figures than the Late Late Show… so, of course, advertisers are going to pay something for that. That usually helps people realise the potential there.”

Through his content, Galloway has been offered some “incredible opportunities” in the US, which he plans on taking up once it is safe to travel. He is also looking to hire up to three more creatives to help him run his content.

Laura McGettigan (24)

The Big Mood Boutique

Expand Close Laura McGettigan (24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura McGettigan (24)

Laura McGettigan has always loved her hairbands, so much so that her friends would joke that her worst nightmare would be forgetting her bag of them on a girls’ holiday.

As a hairband connoisseur, she noticed there was a gap in the market — a lack of affordable, more unique hairbands that didn’t fly off the shelves hours post-launch.

As a result, McGettigan, who also works at PwC, set up The Big Mood Boutique and hasn’t looked back since.

“I always thought starting a small business would be scary, but when it came down to it, it was just really exciting,” she said. “I believed in my idea and was convinced if I worked hard enough, I could succeed. After I first decided to create the business I didn’t sleep for about a week, I was too excited thinking of packaging and styles and business models.”

Despite the business being born during Covid-19, McGettigan has been happy with how it has grown. The company has 80 different varieties of bands to choose from, retailing between €6 and €24.

Nick O’Brien (29)

CFlood

Nick O’Brien’s company, CFlood, is in its early stages, but has big ambitions. Its goal is to help save the thousands of homes, communities and lives around the world that are affected by flooding each year by developing a platform to visualise the threat of flooding.

O’Brien, a qualified engineer, came up with the idea while working as a flood engineer.

“I experienced first-hand the challenges that engineers and the public face,” he said. “The climate crisis adds a greater urgency to these challenges, with flood losses expected to increase five-fold by 2050.”

Cycling from Cairo to Cape Town in 2019 underlined to him the colossal difference in resources available in different countries to tackle flooding and climate change. CFlood, therefore, has been developed to be both low cost and highly accurate.

While pilots, development and testing will be based in Ireland, CFlood is targeting the UK and Australia as its initial markets due to the large amount of expenditure those countries invest in the flood sector and the extent of flooding experienced in each country.

Peter Timlin (19) and Richard Grimes (20)

Pure Clothing

Expand Close Peter Timlin and Richard Grimes, 19 and 20 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter Timlin and Richard Grimes, 19 and 20

Fast fashion brands and their exploitation of cheap labour was something both Peter Timlin and Richard Grimes found themselves passionately against. Timlin also noticed the impact such brands were having on his father’s drapery business. The entrepreneurial duo soon made it their mission to make sure people were given a choice to shop sustainably. As a result, Pure Clothing was launched in May 2020.

Timlin and Grimes, from counties Mayo and Sligo respectively, were both keen to bring a bit of a buzz to the new brand, despite the pandemic. The online sustainable clothing retailer, which has its clothes embroidered in a fully wind-powered factory in Co Mayo, leveraged social media to herald its arrival — with some success.

“The business’s performance has greatly exceeded our expectations,” said Timlin. “Our large online presence has played a huge role in our success as we saw our followers hit 47,500 on TikTok and 14,700 on Instagram.”

The pair recently celebrated hitting sales of just over €100,000. They also have their eyes set on expanding to the UK market.

Philip Snell (24)

Joyst

Expand Close Philip Snell, 24 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Philip Snell, 24

Building a new electronic musical instrument and then turning it into a business may sound like quite an ambitious final year college project. Still, for Philip Snell, it wasn’t the most formidable challenge he had to overcome.

“With a team of four engineers, we’ve had a lot to learn about digital marketing and the like, that’s been quite a learning curve for us,” he said. “It doesn’t come naturally to us as engineers, so we have to remind ourselves: videos or it never happened.”

Snell developed his new product at UCD, launching the business this year. The electronic musical instrument allows you to individually bend each note you play by using gamer-style thumb joysticks.

With support from NovaUCD, and funding through Kickstarter, he has launched the first product, Joyst JV-1, to the world. Snell hopes to add more innovative products soon.

“We have a busy inventors’ notebook already with some neat ideas for other oddball instruments,” he said. “Our attitude would be ‘radical or redundant’ when it comes to our tech, we want to bring new and different instruments to particular niches.”

Jack O’Sullivan (24)

Modmo

Expand Close Jack O’Sullivan, 24 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack O’Sullivan, 24

From Dublin to Vietnam, Jack O’Sullivan has traversed continents to make his dream business become a reality.

Modmo, an electronic bike company, was set up by O’Sullivan after he spotted someone zip past him going uphill during his cycle to work a few years ago in Dublin.

After a couple of months working remotely with Asian factories, O’Sullivan packed his bags and set off for Vietnam, where he’s been living for the past three years developing the Modmo Saigon e-bike. Modmo now employs over 20 people in six countries.

In the early days, funding was tight, so O’Sullivan hoped pre-sales could help finance manufacturing. He couldn’t believe the success.

“I thought we could sell a hundred €99 deposits to raise the €10,000 needed to get production started, but we exceeded that target by 100 times within a couple of months,” he said.

O’Sullivan is building Modmo’s Irish operations while preparing for deliveries and launches in new markets. Modmo is also raising a seed-round of over €1m to help it scale.

Sophia Simmonds (24)

Suits Me by Soph

Expand Close Sophia Simmonds (24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sophia Simmonds (24)

A passion for fashion came naturally for Sophia Simmonds. Having worked in the fashion industry in Canada as an executive clothier for a bespoke tailoring company, including coordinating the team during New York and Vancouver Fashion Week, she saw how crucial sustainability was in today’s climate.

Two years later, Simmonds returned to Ireland to begin her own project, which combined those passions for fashion and sustainability into a reality.

Suits Me By Soph is a Wicklow-based suit brand specially designed for women, with sustainability at the forefront. Each suit is made in Ireland using Irish wool and linen.

Having started the company in October, Simmonds has been blown away by the amount of success she has already experienced. Her brand has attracted “significant interest from America”, which she described as “both promising and exciting”.

“It has been a privilege to see my dream come to life,” said Simmonds. “The company’s mantra ‘You are beautiful and confident, wear me with a big smile and always remember to love yourself’ is printed on each care label.”

Molly O’Mara (26) and Sean McMahon (23)

Volymi

Highly qualified mechanical engineers Molly O’Mara and Sean McMahon have applied their skills to solving a problem that has received little focus in the past. Their start-up, Volymi, is developing a novel wearable device that allows paralysed catheter users to see the capacity of their urinary catheter bag throughout their daily life, a first for wheelchair users and something that can bring huge benefits.

There are severe health risks associated with the bag overflowing, including autonomic dysreflexia, hypertension, and stroke. This can become an ever-present source of anxiety for a wheelchair user using a long-term catheter system. After first coming across the problem when it was presented to them as part of a project at the Robotics and Innovation Lab at Trinity College Dublin, O’Mara and McMahon teamed up with two students from Aalto University in Finland to tackle the problem.

Volymi received its first tranche of funding from Tangent’s LaunchBox and plans are now afoot to engage with larger-scale government-sponsored funding programs and VC’s to bring the product to market as soon as possible.

John Hyland (27)

ClubSpot

Expand Close John Hyland (27) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Hyland (27)

John Hyland hopes to build an internationally trading software firm with a local heart.

He has developed ClubSpot as an online management for clubs that allows for easy management of memberships, fundraising, event management and tracking finances.

Hyland plans to enter at least five new international markets in the next 12 months from ClubSpot’s base in Cavan and, backed by Enterprise Ireland, hopes to create jobs in the digital sector to help boost the local economy.

It has successfully raised €500,000 in a funding round led by Zoosh Ventures, with a second funding round expected to close before the end of 2020.

“Growing up I was involved in my Dad’s sports ground contractors business,” said Hyland. “I was always aware of the huge benefits sports clubs provide to people and to communities. Having been involved in a very successful fundraiser with my club Gowna GAA,”

His idea was to create a platform to reduce the enormous workload placed on club volunteers and to help the club grow its recurring revenue streams by increasing member engagement.

Katie Farrell (25) and Matthew Coffey (25)

Squid Loyalty

Katie Farrell and Matthew Coffey launched Squid, an NFC enabled digital loyalty platform and app, in Dublin in October 2019 aimed at independent businesses. Already there are over 200 businesses on the Squid platform including The Art of Coffee, Java Republic, Umi Falafel and Zambrero. App users can keep all their loyalty cards for these businesses in the one place and users simply tap their phone off the Squid tag at the counter when paying.

The pair both wanted to run their own business and had teamed up well for various projects while studying for an engineering Masters at Trinity College.

“We noticed that many of the local eateries still had individual paper loyalty cards yet were on platforms such as Deliveroo and JustEat for their delivery,” said Farrell.

“What is key for us is growing both the number of businesses and users on the platform. We have recently launched in the UK market and also plan to launch in Australia, USA and Canada in 2021. Our sign-up process is now fully online allowing for rapid expansion.”

Conor Mahony (27)

Love Property (formerly Realli)

Brothers Conor and Hugo Mahony worked together to develop Love Property, formerly Realli, with an ambition to build the go-to-platform for consumers in searching for a home.

The new property website, based in Dublin, hunts down and curates the best new listings in Ireland each day. It is a new approach to both finding and selling a home, built around categories of listings and different communities of buyers.

As a concept, the brothers have already won the hearts of investors. Since launching in 2017, it has raised €1m in seed capital from a pool of investors including Bartra Capital and Enterprise Ireland.

Despite Covid-19 striking just as the company was about to launch its product, the Mahony Brothers used the time to come up with new ideas and improvements. It re-branded to Love Property and has just launched the beta version of its website.

“Consumers expectations rightly always increase, and we felt there was an opportunity to create a platform that, from a product perspective, is both unique and exciting,” said Conor. “That has been at the forefront of everything we do in creating Love Property.”

Eoin Sheehan (24)

Country Munch

Life as a “stereotypical skint student” unintentionally inspired Eoin Sheehan’s growing meal preparation business, Country Munch.

A friend at the University of Limerick used to ask Sheehan to make him healthy meals. The entrepreneur, keen to make a fast buck to fund a Thursday night out, was happy to oblige.

The popularity of the meals soon snowballed beyond UL thanks to some inspired social media posts. Sheehan was up until 5am at times, making around 60 to 80 meals for customers. In 2017, Country Munch was born.

The company has thrived since. The Limerick Local Enterprise Office has backed it from an early stage, helping it get started with its own production kitchen.

Sheehan has grown the business far beyond the firm that once hand-delivered meals around the college. Country Munch now supplies meals with the Limerick GAA squads, Munster Rugby Academy and other sports teams around the Munster region.

The popularity of the business has also seen Sheehan become a recognised TV chef. He regularly appears on Virgin Media One’s The Six O’Clock Show as one of its resident chefs.

Jack Cotter (22) and Nick Cotter (19)

Cotter Agritech

The Cotter Crate is the brainchild of brothers Jack and Nick Cotter, who run their firm Cotter Agritech from the family farm in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. The agricultural-focused start-up develops equipment and software to help sheep farmers care for their lambs, making them more productive, profitable and sustainable.

The idea for the crate – which has already won numerous awards – came to the brothers while they were trying to vaccinate lambs on their family farm. It uses clever engineering to make handling lambs easier, faster and safer, and combines with the brothers’ new SmartWeight mobile app, a diagnostic tool for managing lamb health and performance that they are developing.

The brothers set up their first business Cotter Bros Firewood aged just 11 and 13 — now one of the leading firewood suppliers to homes in the country. Their second business, Cotter Organic Lamb direct sells their own organic grass-fed lamb nationwide. CEO Nick is currently studying Law and Business at UCC, while chief technology officer Jack is in final year of Process and Management Engineering at LIT.

Talita Holzer (29) and Robbie Fryers (27)

WaytoB

Talita Holzer and Robbie Fryers have developed a unique product to help people of all abilities navigate their neighbourhoods with ease. WaytoB was created with the vision to make the world more accessible to people of all abilities.

Unlike mainstream navigation solutions, waytoB was co-designed by the two Trinity College engineering graduates for people with different levels of ability to meet the needs of those who are not able-bodied. A smartphone and smartwatch app guides users to their destinations through easy-to-follow, icon-based directions.

“Due to Covid, we are now working with many local authorities and charities in Ireland, the UK and Portugal to roll-out waytoB as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Holzer.

The pair are working on a second app, Pincast, that allows children and vulnerable adults share their live location with loved ones at specific times, sending an alert if the individual is not on the bus at the expected time or deviates from their intended route. They plan to launch Pincast in Ireland and the UK in January 2021.

Gráinne Mullins (26)

Grá Chocolates

Gráinne Mullins is founder of Grá Chocolates, maker of high-end, bespoke chocolates, which she says “incorporate edible art with new pastry techniques”. Mullins is the current Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year and has worked for over 10 years in many Michelin-starred restaurants both in Ireland and abroad. “My dream is to establish the Grá Chocolate Retail outlet,” she said.

She hatched her plan early in the first lockdown. To keep busy she had made hand-painted Easter eggs for her friends and family.

“I posted them on social media and I couldn’t believe the amount of people reaching out to try and buy. This gave me a light-bulb moment and I started to investigate the potential of a chocolate business.”

Grants from her Local Enterprise Office and Foras na Gaeilge – for her use of the Irish language – will help plans to begin exporting worldwide and to expand to a larger chocolate factory.

Aoife McNamara (25)

Aoife Ireland

Expand Close Aoife McNamara (25) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoife McNamara (25)

Fashion designer Aoife McNamara has established a slow-fashion womenswear luxury label focused on creating traceable, ethical and circular capsule collections.

“At the core of everything we do is Irish heritage with a contemporary twist. Recently, I have opened my first studio/workshop space in a beautiful little thatched cottage in Adare village, Co Limerick and begun expanding my product offering by collaborating with up-and-coming Irish artists which is so exciting,” she said.

She puts her decision to branch out and create her own label down to a sense of frustration with the current fashion landscape.

“People are increasingly demanding systemic change in the fashion industry, and for companies to be ethical and transparent in their journey. There’s a lot of brands doing this on an international scale, but I like to think my brand is pioneering this change within an Irish context,” she said.

Conor Murray (25)

Kilkee Forge

Conor Murray has turned his family’s traditional blacksmithing business into a contemporary product design and fabrication business, specialising in bespoke ironwork creations.

“At Kilkee Forge we combine industrial design, architecture and art to create publicly and privately commissioned artworks,” he says.

“My father is a fourth generation blacksmith and after studying product design at university, I saw an opportunity to merge traditional craftwork with cutting-edge design. This meant investing in modern machinery to revolutionise an age-old craft. After my first commission I got hooked,” he says.

Murray won €15,000 in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition for county Clare - which he invested in new CNC machines and 3D printers — but all his plans were thrown into disarray by the pandemic and he quickly turned his attention to producing PPE.

“This was a great learning curve — not alone in working with new materials and processes, but understanding how quickly we could adapt when change was required. The plan is to further establish myself as a leader in the design and creation of bespoke sculpture,” he says.

Jack O’Mara (17) and Daniel Ruddy (17)

J&D Engineering

Jack O’Mara and Daniel Ruddy set up their own engineering firm to manufacture a hose holder they invented for use on dairy farms.

J&D Engineering’s copyrighted Handy Hose Holder is specialised for use in milking parlours and industrial wash down areas, using magnets to attach to steel surfaces.

Daniel came up with the idea while working on the farm with his father and the pair developed it in Transition Year.

“Having identified that there was a problem with continually bending down to pick up the hoses we decided to design a product to address this. We developed a prototype which we were able to trial on the farm and then with Teagasc,” says Ruddy.

Initial online sales were good but a listing with Glanbia has been a massive boost for revenue.

“If the business scales further we will have to look at raising finance,” says O’Mara. “We believe our business has huge potential. Our product is unique and there are dairy farms with milking parlours all over the world so it has unlimited possibilities to go worldwide.”

Liam Lysaght (22)

Filtracycle

Liam Lysaght has developed a system that recycles cigarette butts into plastic to use as a raw material for manufacturing sustainable products. FiltraCycle is about to start production of plastic in its pilot recycling facility, with expected capacity of 50,000 butts per day.

“Cigarette butts are the most common item of litter on the planet, and one of the most toxic forms of ocean plastic,” says Lysaght, who set up FiltraCycle with co-founder Marc Bollée. “We have developed a novel process for separating the paper, tobacco and tar in a cigarette butt from the plastic filter at industrial scales. This process produces clean cellulose acetate plastic, which is a high-quality material commonly used to make designer eyewear frames.”

They plan to build a commercial recycling facility in Dublin with the capacity to recycle 10pc of Ireland’s cigarette waste, producing 35 tonnes of plastic per year. After that the plan is to expand across the EU, building regional recycling facilities and partnering with local waste management and litter collection organisations to source cigarette butts and make them a commonly recycled material.

David Weitbrecht (26)

Returnr Ireland

David Weitbrecht’s new environmental initiative, Returnr Ireland, is to launch the pilot scheme of its environmental initiative in Dublin city centre in early next month. Popular Dublin city eateries Tang, As One and Staple Foods will offer the service, allowing customers to request their food or drink in a Returnr container. These double-walled stainless steel reusable cups and food containers keep food and beverages hotter for longer. But the real point of Weitbrecht’s initiative is to enable consumers to enjoy the convenience of takeaway, without the waste and at no additional cost.

“Pay €6 deposit with cost of meal/drink. Rinse, then return to any cafe in the network to have your €6 deposit refunded. Repeat. Shared use, less resources, less waste,” says Weitbrecht.

Returnr Ireland is the Irish expansion and implementation of Returnr, an Australian start-up created by the co-founder of Keepcup.

“Initially we planned on manufacturing our own products from scratch but concluded that partnering with an existing system to create a global universal system with localised implementations would be more conducive to our company’s mission and ethos,” he said.

Online Editors