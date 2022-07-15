Medtronic unveils plans to create 200 R&D jobs in Galway

Medtronic will expand its presence in Galway, with the creation of 200 research and development roles.

The investment comes as part of a $30m investment by the medical technology company, with just over half of the R&D roles filled to date.

“These roles will support the development of products and services in the coronary artery, heart valve and peripheral vascular disease, heart arrhythmia and pacing, hypertension and spinal injury areas,” said vice president of global manufacturing, vascular therapies and implants and country director Gerard Kilcommins.

There will also be jobs available in the areas of chemical analysis and biocompatibility to support the global laboratory services team.

Medtronic, which marks 40 years in Ireland this year, already employs 4,000 people across the country. As well as manufacturing, Medtronic’s product development, customer innovation, global shared services and sustaining and process engineering divisions are based in Ireland.

Its corporate headquarters are also located in Dublin, with further sites in Galway and Athlone.

Medtronic now treats 70 health conditions with its products and therapies.

“The 40-year anniversary is an important milestone to celebrate in Medtronic’s Irish story. Our sites in Ireland have played a significant role in Medtronic’s evolution from medical device manufacturer to a global leader in healthcare technology,” added Mr Kilcommins.