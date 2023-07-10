Medical billing firm MedoSync raises €1.1m from investors in funding round

Pictured in Dublin are CTO Séamus Cooley (left) and CEO Dr Martin Rochford, co-founders of MedoSync. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Medical billing start-up MedoSync, co-founded by A&E doctor Martin Rochford, has raised €1.1m in the first of a two-part funding round to aid its European expansion.

The three-year-old firm aims to raise a further €1m at the end of the year under the Government’s Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), which allows investors to claim up to 40pc of their money back in tax relief.

MedoSync has its sights set on the €400bn German healthcare market after it took part in a German accelerator pro- gramme focused on improving pay- ments in the health insurance sector.

Returning investors in the just-closed funding round include Camino Capital owner Enrique Curran and JP Sisk, director of the Sisk construction group.

The second part of this funding round, due to take place between October and December, will target medical consultants and other industry investors.

“We are pleased to have closed this first part of our 2023 funding round, with a mix of new and returning investors,” chief executive Martin Rochford said.

“A key focus of this funding will be used for European market preparation while continuing to expand our services in Ireland.

“This strategic approach will enable us to reopen the funding round later in 2023 to investors with industry expertise, such as medical consultants, a key target audience affected by issues related to outdated, paper-based billing.

“We are able to automate a number of tasks creating efficiencies for claims teams. Bottlenecks and stoppages are quickly identified to reduce payment delays which unlocks capacity, giving administrative teams the space and opportunity to focus on higher-value work.”

MedoSync was set up in 2019 by Dr Rochford and tech industry expert Séamus Cooley, now the firm’s chief technology officer.

The platform pulls together information on patient treatments across a given hospital to speed up insurance payments and cut waste, issuing invoices in real time.

Since the platform launched in 2021, it has issued tens of thousands of invoices and estimates it can save hospitals 6-9pc of the revenue they lose due to leakages in the billing system.

The current funding round follows an initial €1.2m raise in 2021 from a range of backers, including Enterprise Ireland.