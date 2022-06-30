Mediahuis seeks commercial job cuts after strategic review

Mediahuis Ireland, the owner of the Irish Independent, is cutting jobs in its commercial department following a strategic review.

The publisher is starting a structured redundancy programme in the coming weeks to reduce staffing levels in sales and sales operations, according to a statement from the company.

Chief commercial officer Karen Preston told staff on Thursday that the group has taken a “full strategic review” of its commercial function.

The review encompassed sales, sales operations, ad operations, product, proposition, strategic planning and communications.

“In the context of macro-economic influences and changing consumer behaviour, our ambition is to continue to offer market-leading advertising solutions alongside an exceptional client experience,” she said.

“As such, we need to ensure that we have the right products, service models, processes, and capabilities to support existing and evolving client needs,” Ms Preston added.

She said that in coming weeks the group will be consulting and engaging with staff as it seeks “a reduction in staffing levels across sales and sales operations through a structured redundancy programme”.

“Our vision is to evolve into an industry-leading future-fit sales organisation, with investment in new resources, technology, skills, and systems, to be delivered through process refinement and de-investment in some functions,” said Ms Preston.

“We appreciate the impact of this transition on those individuals that will be directly involved, and as management we will do our utmost to communicate transparently and to ensure that the process is managed as efficiently as possible,” she added.

On Tuesday News Ireland, the local arm of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, confirmed it is to cease publication of its daily online edition of The Times Ireland as part of a wider reorganisation of the business here.

The move will mean a loss of four journalist roles in Dublin out of a 20-strong editorial team that produces The Sunday Times and Times Ireland. No non-editorial roles will be lost.

Mediahuis acquired what was then Independent News & Media in 2019.