Mediahuis Ireland creates COO and Editor-In-Chief roles under new management structure

Incoming Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch has announced

a number of management changes at the Irish business, including new appointments to Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Editor-In-Chief roles.

The changes comes as part of a handover from outgoing CEO Marc Vangeel who is due to return to the group’s Belgian headquarters in September.

A new three-person executive committee is being created at the media group’s Irish operation, made up of CEO Peter Vandermeersch, Group Finance Director Stephen Harton and Ian Keogh, currently CEO of distribution division Reach Group who is being promoted to the new role of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

As part of the planned changes a new senior management team will report directly into the Executive Committee.

That will include Cormac Bourke, currently editor of independent.ie and the Irish Independent , in a new position of Editor-In-Chief of the group’s newspaper titles while he will remain editor of independent.ie and the Irish Independent.

The senior management team will also include Mary Gallagher, Company Secretary who takes on an expanded role as Director of Business Support; Frank Lehane, current Head of Finance in Newspread who will become Managing Director, Reach Group as well as Gerry Lennon (Commercial Director), Ed McCann, (Director of Publishing Operations, formerly Deputy Publisher), Henry Minogue (Chief Technology Officer), Richard Morgan (Chief People Officer), Sheena Peirse (Chief Customer Officer), Karen Preston (Chief Commercial Officer), Ross Conlon (Group Director of New Business Ventures) and Joris Winters (Digital Director), all of whom will meet formally to report to the Executive Committee on a weekly basis.

The new structure will formally take effect from 1 September 2022.