Mediahuis completes acquisition of Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis has completed the acquisition of German regional media business the Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft (AVG).

AVG is the publisher of the Aachener Zeitung daily newspaper and other titles in the German city of Aachen, close to the borders of both Belgium and the Netherlands where Mediahuis publishes a range of titles.

The German group will be 100pc part of Mediahuis, which will also become the biggest shareholder (70pc) in AVG’s main operating subsidiary Medienhaus Aachen.

The Medienhaus Aachen group employs 400 staff (excluding distribution) and has an annual turnover of €80m.

The purchase of Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft fits in with Mediahuis’ ambition for growth, which is to evolve further as a leading European media player, Mediahuis said in a statement.

The takeover of AVG expands Mediahuis' geographical footprint into the so-called Euregio region that straddles the German-Dutch border.

The entry of Mediahuis as the largest shareholder will enable Medienhaus Aachen to “accelerate its digital transformation project, further strengthen its independent regional journalism and successfully consolidate its position in the Aachen, Düren and Heinsberg region,” Mediahuis said.

The increased digital transition of the German media group will take place in cooperation with the current management of Medienhaus Aachen. Andreas Müller, head of Medienhaus Aachen since 2008, will continue to lead the management team as chief executive.

“I am pleased that the acquisition of Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft has been successfully completed and that we can welcome our German colleagues to our group,” Gert Ysebaert, CEO Mediahuis group, said.

“Mediahuis believes unconditionally in the power of strong and independent journalism. The knowledge and expertise of both parties, combined with the synergies Mediahuis can offer as a group, will further strengthen the media brands of Medienhaus Aachen within the current digital context,” he added.

Since its foundation in 2013, Mediahuis has become a leading media group in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg, including as a result of buying Independent News and Media in 2019.

Mediahuis' national and regional news titles have a combined 10 million daily readers online and in print.

The group has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of more than €1bn.