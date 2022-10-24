Mediahuis buys Carzone in €30m deal

Mediahuis has announced the acquisition of Carzone, the country’s biggest premium online platform for buying and selling new and used cars in Ireland, from Auto Trader. UK based Auto Trader said the sale was for a consideration of €30m..

The combination with Mediahuis’s existing CarsIreland.ie and Cartell.ie, acquired in 2020, will create Ireland’s largest motoring marketplace

For the year ended 31 March 2022, Carzone contributed total revenue of £4.9m (which included £4.1m of retailer revenue) and operating profit of £1.3m to Auto Trader's Group results.

Meanwhile, CarsIreland.ie is the leading provider of websites and technology solutions to the Irish motor industry while Cartell.ie is the leading car history check service and a developer of innovative solutions in the area of vehicle data and analytics.

In a statement, Mediahuis said the acquisition of Carzone strengthens its marketplace division in Ireland, bringing a unique offering to significantly improve the buying experience for consumers and represents an exciting opportunity for the motoring industry.

The CEO of Auto Trader, Nathan Coe, said Carzone had been part of the group for nearly 20 years.

"I want to thank the whole Carzone team for their hard work during that time. We remain focused on our strategy in the UK, which is to grow our marketplace and establish the products and technology to enable retailers to do more of the car buying journey online, on Auto Trader."

The CEO of Mediahuis Marketplaces, Xavier van Leeuwe, said the Carzone brand has a long standing and incredible track record in the Irish automotive space.

"Adding to our existing CarsIreland.ie and Cartell.ie brands, Mediahuis will present an unrivalled offering to the entire Irish motor industry, manufacturers, retailers and consumers alike, allowing us to build the business that will lead the industry in years to come.”

Mediahuis Ireland, headed by CEO Peter Vandermeersch publishes national and regional news titles including the Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph and The Kerryman and is part of Antwerp based Mediahuis Group.