Meath-based fintech PFS hires 50 new staff as it gears up for flotation this year

Payments technology firm Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) is hiring an additional 50 new staff as part of a planned expansion programme.

The roles in the Meath-based hub, in the areas of software development, engineering and data centre support are available for application immediately.

The London-headquartered firm is also looking for a Head of Technical Infrastructure and Technical Project Manager for its Irish office.

Group Head of HR David Kinnear said that the growth of the company in the last 11 years has been "exceptional".

"We continue to expand in our current markets but we are rapidly developing into new territories," he said.

"We believe that we provide some of the most exciting and challenging opportunities combined with outstanding career development prospects."

Last year, PFS started to consider a stock market flotation after pre-tax profits hit £4.3m (€4.8m) in 2017 and revenue climbed to £45m (€50.5m).

CEO Noel Moran told Independent.ie that the company expects to go for an initial public offering this year "in Q3 or Q4".

Mr Moran and his Zimbabwean wife Valerie Willis own more than 81pc of Co Meath-based PFS.

PFS is being advised by New York investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

