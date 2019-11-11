Meath group Prepaid Financial Services sold for €327m

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has been sold to EML Payments for AU$526m (€327m).

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has been sold to EML Payments for AU$526m (€327m).

Prepaid Financial Services, which operates in 24 countries, provides e-wallets and digital banking software among other services.

Under the terms of the deal EML will pay an upfront enterprise value of AU$423m (€263m), in addition, there is an earn-out element of up to AU$103m (€64m), conditional on Prepaid Financial achieving certain earnings targets.

The London-headquartered business employs more than 130 people in Meath.

Noel Moran – who set up the company in 2008 – and his wife Valerie Willis who between them own more than 81pc of PFS could receive as much as €265m from the sale.

The deal will be funded through an equity raising composed of an entitlement offer to raise about A$183 million, and an institutional share placement to raise A$67 million, EML said in a statement.

EML added that the acquisition would generate synergies of about AU$6m a year.

(Additional reporting Reuters)

Online Editors