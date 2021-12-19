| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meaghers marries pharmacy and tech

The dream of being a leader came from watching her mother at work in a factory in Northern Ireland

Meaghers itself has 130,000 social media followers while its head, Oonagh O&rsquo;Hagan, has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Meaghers itself has 130,000 social media followers while its head, Oonagh O&rsquo;Hagan, has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Meaghers itself has 130,000 social media followers while its head, Oonagh O’Hagan, has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Meaghers itself has 130,000 social media followers while its head, Oonagh O’Hagan, has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Gabrielle Monaghan

Oonagh O’Hagan’s Instagrammable life as the doyenne of Dublin pharmacy chain Meagher’s Pharmacy Group belies her roots as a child of The Troubles.

She grew up in the tiny rural Tyrone village of Plumbridge in the 1970s and 1980s. En route to her grammar school in Strabane, 16km away, British soldiers would stop and search her schoolbus. British helicopters dropped soldiers into the back garden of the O’Hagan homestead and the entrepreneur remembers spotting them lying on a shed when she was getting turf for the fire.

Most Watched

Privacy