Meaghers marries pharmacy and tech

Oonagh O’Hagan’s Instagrammable life as the doyenne of Dublin pharmacy chain Meagher’s Pharmacy Group belies her roots as a child of The Troubles.

She grew up in the tiny rural Tyrone village of Plumbridge in the 1970s and 1980s. En route to her grammar school in Strabane, 16km away, British soldiers would stop and search her schoolbus. British helicopters dropped soldiers into the back garden of the O’Hagan homestead and the entrepreneur remembers spotting them lying on a shed when she was getting turf for the fire.

Her father, a building contractor, and her mother, who ran a factory making bras and knickers for Marks & Spencer, encouraged the teenage O’Hagan to spend summers in Dublin to mind her cousins while her two aunts in the capital were working. While taking her young charges on daytrips to Dublin Zoo, the Phoenix Park and Trinity College, a 16-year-old O’Hagan fell in love with the city and was determined to go to college there after taking her A-Levels.

Her summers in Dublin were “opening my eyes and opening my mindset that there was a whole other world outside of Northern Ireland”, O’Hagan says.

After studying pharmacy at Trinity College, O’Hagan interned at Meagher’s, a community pharmacy on Baggot Street that had been run by the Meagher family since 1921. In 2001, when she was only in her twenties, O’Hagan persuaded a bank to loan her IR£2m (€2.5m) so she could buy the pharmacy. The entrepreneur kept the trading name and opened up eight more Meagher’s pharmacies in the city.

The pharmacy chain gained an edge on its competitors by launching an e-commerce site relatively early. Set up in 2014, Meagherspharmacy.ie now delivers prescription medications nationwide and ships products to 58 countries. O’Hagan was also an early adopter of digital transformation, and offers emergency contraception online and has teamed up with Let’s Get Checked to sell at-home health testing.

Meagher’s now finds itself at the frontline of Covid-19 pandemic, with its pharmacies currently administering booster vaccines as the country battles to contain the Omicron variant of the virus.

But technology has helped the chain adapt; in early April 2020, when Simon Harris, the former minister for health, signed into law amendments to regulations that allowed GPs to email prescriptions directly to pharmacies for the first time, Meagher’s was in a position to offer the first free video pharmacist consultations in Ireland. It also set up a digital doctor service, with consultations starting at €25 a go.

“Throughout the pandemic, we could see that because we had those learnings already under our belt, we were able to move really fast and we were able to launch that digital doctor and that digital pharmacist really quickly,” O’Hagan says. “It only took us a few weeks because it had been in our strategy document for five years.”

The chain’s pivot during the pandemic paid off. Accounts for the main holding company for the group, Batavone Holdings, show that turnover jumped 23.2pc to €17.8m in the year ended August 31, 2020, helping to significantly narrow its loss to €31,340 from €511,075 a year earlier. O’Hagan says the company’s online business now generates an average of 20pc of total revenue, compared to less than 10pc before the pandemic, and she expects turnover for the 2021 calendar year to increase by at least 10pc.

The 49-year-old, who was the only female finalist in the industry category at last month’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, picked up some of her business acumen from watching her mother run a Courtauld’s lingerie factory in Plumbridge.

“When I was a nipper, I’d go with Mum into the factory and if I wasn’t sharpening pencils in her office, I’d be under-wiring bras,” she says.

“I’d watch her in awe, soaking it all up. There were four Courtaulds manufacturing plants in Northern Ireland and the other three were run by gentlemen, but she won all of the quality and productivity awards within the company.

“She brought people from across the political divide to work together under one roof. She also worked a lot under the radar helping women and motivating them to show up at work and to be a better version of themselves.

“I always wanted to be like my mum. I didn’t know then what I wanted to be, but I knew I wanted to be a leader – not that I put a name on it back then.”

O’Hagan, the eldest of four children, specialised in the sciences for her A-Levels because she planned on studying medicine. But when Trinity College offered her a place, the then-teenager realised she was afraid of needles – a fear that has long since subsided – and opted for pharmacy, her second choice.

After four years at Trinity, she chose Pierce Meagher to be her tutor for her pre-registration year because she lived near Baggot Street and often shopped at the pharmacy.

O’Hagan says: “I asked him one day, ‘would you be my tutor?’ He said ‘yes’. It was like asking a 60-year-old man out on a date. But he taught me everything there is to know about community pharmacy.”

On her last day at the pharmacy, a tearful O’Hagan asked Pierce Meagher to give her a call if he ever decided to sell up. Four years later, she received that phonecall: a multinational had made an offer of IR£2m for the pharmacy and if she could match that bid, the shop was hers. But neither O’Hagan or her family had any money.

“He waited for me to get the finance,” O’Hagan says. “I phoned everybody I knew in the banking world. I was asking people to open doors for me and to introduce me to people and eventually I got a meeting agreed with a bank.

“It was a Friday evening and the guy said ‘come at seven o'clock on Monday morning and bring along a copy of your business plan’. I had no idea what a business plan was. So that weekend, I went into a bookstore in town and there was a book literally falling off the shelf about how to write a business plan and I went into Trinity to work on a presentation.

“I went in that Monday morning with absolute gusto. I knew that if I didn't convince them, the opportunity would be gone forever. I'll probably never know probably why, but they agreed to back me and to fund it. And from that, we've been able to build this business.”

Over the subsequent ten years, O’Hagan open five more Meagher’s pharmacies, including two in Ranelagh. But the recession called a temporary halt to the expansion spree. The company’s bread-and-butter was dispensing fees paid by the Health Service Executive (HSE), accounting for some 80pc of the business. In 2009, under the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Fempi) Act, the Government began cutting the fees paid to pharmacists for dispensing medicines under the medical card and community drug schemes. O’Hagan needed a new business model.

Meagher’s Pharmacy began expanding its retail offering, stocking Irish brands that competitors didn’t have, offered new services to customers – including health screening – and eventually began capturing the power of social media to drive traffic to its e-commerce site.

The company has some 130,000 social media followers, led by Instagram (O’Hagan’s personal account – where she shares photos of her lifestyle, children, holidays and the family’s Cavalier King Charles spaniels -- has more than 30,000 followers alone). Meagher’s regularly engages with followers through monthly Instagram Live sessions featuring experts discussing topics such as skincare, the menopause and gut health.

One of Meagher’s biggest-selling products online is Symprove, a water-based food supplement with four strains of live and active bacteria to promote gut health. A favourite among celebrities such as Millie Mackintosh, Symprove costs €199.99 for a 12-week supply on the Meagher’s site.

Indeed, Meagher’s has capitalised on the wellness boom accelerated by the pandemic. It launched its own podcast in October on subjects such as sleep and anxiety, and in September launched SkinLab at the Churchtown store it opened in 2019. SkinLab uses skin analysis machines to identify problem skin areas and then offers bespoke treatments and products to resolve those issues.

Visitor numbers to the pharmacy’s online store have doubled since the pandemic began. While the average is now about 250,000 visitors a month, the site can hit a million on busy months, O’Hagan says. Online growth has compensated for declining footfall – exacerbated by social distancing measures – at some of its bricks-and-mortar stores, notably at its pharmacies at the Mater Hospital and at the Google building on Barrow Street.

“The doors of the Mater Hospital were closed for six months because it was a Covid centre and nobody but doctors and nurses were going in or out,” O’Hagan says. “We continued to trade there, albeit with reduced hours, as we wanted to ensure we were available to look after the staff.

“Barrow Street is very much in office land with Google and all of the solicitor firms, but everybody was working from home so our footfall is massively affected down there. Some weeks it could be down 70pc. We run a lot of our digital services from there, so our team is still busy. It’s important it remains open because some of our customers live locally to that pharmacy and we have to look after them.

"Our whole view on how to approach the pandemic was ‘every day, let’s just do next right thing’. There was no rulebook – it was like flying a plane while building it.”

Curriculum vitae

Name: Oonagh O’Hagan

Age: 49

Position: Owner and managing director of Meagher’s Pharmacy Group

Family: Married to Ronan and has two children, Luca (13) and Cassie (11)

Lives: Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Education: Convent Grammar School, Strabane (since amalgamated into Holy Cross College)

Degree in pharmacy at Trinity College Dublin

Currently reading: Keep Calm and Trust the Science: An Extraordinary Year in the Life of an Immunologist, by Professor Luke O’Neill

Favourite film: Gladiator. I love the music and I love everything about Italy.

Favourite podcast: I listed to Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee and to The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett.

Business lessons

What key lessons has your career taught you?

Don’t be afraid of failure. Also, ask for help; that’s why I love to get involved with different networks because no matter what problem you have you can share it and you can pick up inspiration. Surround yourself with like-minded positive people who want to make a difference in this world.

What trends are you noticing in the wider pharmacy sector?

A lot more consolidation and symbol groups. The Irish market is very fragmented and 70pc of pharmacies are owner-operated. Consolidation is inevitable but I don’t think there’ll be mass consolidation because Irish people really value community pharmacy.