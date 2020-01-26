McMurtry doubles 'radical' electric car startup's team

Billionaire inventor and Renishaw co-founder David McMurtry has doubled his electric car startup's team to 18 recruits, as a UK company filing reveals the project has absorbed more than €2.5m of funding.

Billionaire inventor and Renishaw co-founder David McMurtry has doubled his electric car startup's team to 18 recruits, as a UK company filing reveals the project has absorbed more than €2.5m of funding.

Details concerning McMurtry Automotive, seen by the Sunday Independent, reveal that what has been until now a secretive project is under way in a building beside the Dubliner's €34m eco-house.

The firm's 18 engineers, designers, technicians and other staff, many of whom are in their 20s, have worked for the likes of Dyson, the Williams and McLaren Formula One motor racing teams, Jaguar Land Rover, and Mercedes' high-performance AMG division.

Staff and new recruits can enjoy "access to an on-site squash court, swimming pool, lunchtime table football and Fifa tournaments... in beautiful countryside on the edge of the Cotswolds", according to a recent job advert. "Company socials, such as go-karting, clay pigeon shooting, bowling and meals out, are organised regularly."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In