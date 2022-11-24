McMillions: How McDonalds outlets took over Ireland and racked up €70m in profits

McDonald's franchisees in Ireland have racked up €70m in accumulated profits, even after awarding themselves millions of euro in pay, helped by a surge in business since pandemic restrictions were eased.

Research by the Irish Independent shows that 22 franchisees who control all but two of the 95 outlets the iconic fast-food chain has in Ireland, are sitting on the huge cash pile despite the challenges they’ve faced in the past couple of years.

Amir Afsar, who emigrated from Iran almost 20 years ago, owns 12 McDonald’s stores. His company is the most profitable of any of the franchisees in Ireland given its scale and locations.

He operates McDonald’s stores including the chain’s first ever in Ireland, on Dublin’s Grafton Street, which opened in 1977. It’s still one of the busiest outlets in the country.

Accounts for the company behind Mr Afsar’s McDonald’s outlets show it made a €3.1m profit in 2020, even as the pandemic forced the closure of non-essential retailers.

His firm is currently sitting on €11.3m in accumulated profits.

Aside from the Grafton St outlet, Mr Afsar also owns McDonald’s stores in locations including Nutgrove Shopping Centre in Dublin, East Wall and the Frascati Shopping Centre in the capital, as well as Gorey in Co Wexford.

Like many franchisees, he had experience with the chain well before becoming an owner. After leaving Iran he went to boarding school in England, where he began working for McDonald’s while studying.

He’s also reaped the rewards of his hard work. The accounts for his company show that total directors’ pay in 2020 – the directors are Mr Afsar and his wife – hit €1.5m. That included remuneration of €714,000 and the rest in pension contributions.

Mr Afsar has gone from owning just two outlets in Ireland to the dozen now under his wing in the space of 14 years. Revenue at the outlets hit €39.4m in 2019 before tumbling to €24.8m in 2020 as the Covid crisis erupted.

McDonald’s outlets in Ireland employ about 6,000 staff, and the franchisees are all active in their local communities in fundraising for charities and providing sponsorship for local clubs.

The chain is also a significant economic driver for Ireland’s agri sector. It is the largest buyer of Irish beef by volume. In the year before the pandemic, it was buying 40,000 tonnes of Irish beef every year with 18,000 Irish farmers supplying the meat. Irish beef farmers provided meat for 20pc of all McDonald’s burgers sold in Europe, as of 2020. In Ireland, its outlets use about 2,500 tonnes of Irish beef every year.

McDonald’s declined to make any franchisee available to speak to the Irish Independent for this article.

Our research into the detailed financial performance of those franchisees’ companies suggests the model is paying off for the operators, particularly if they can move into operating multiple outlets, even in a fast-changing food market.

Joe Byrne is one of those who has had a long relationship with McDonald’s. He operates two outlets in Waterford and was among the first employees at the Grafton St store when it opened.

The company behind his two outlets posted a €730,000 profit last year and has accumulated profits of almost €2.9m.

“We had a much simpler menu back then but as Grafton Street was the first McDonald's in Ireland, we had to explain the menu a lot at the start with requests for soup, sausages and ham sandwiches,” Mr Byrne previously told The Herald regarding his earlier job at the country’s first outlet.

Elaine Sterio, who operates five McDonald’s restaurants – in Drogheda, Dundalk, Navan, Monaghan and Balbriggan – is another long-timer.

She also kickstarted her career at McDonald’s by getting her first job at the chain at its Grafton St store. That was in 1989 and she began working full-time for the group when she finished her studies.

The company behind her McDonald’s outlets made a €1.3m profit last year, bringing its accumulated profits to €7.8m. Revenue last year soared to €21.5m from €13.8m in 2020.

Her pay packet also skyrocketed. The two directors at the company are Ms Sterio and her husband, Glenn. They were paid €1.3m between them last year, compared with €90,000 the year before. When pension contributions are included, total pay last year was €1.7m.

Former Ireland rugby capital Philip Danaher sold his four McDonald’s outlets in late 2020 to fellow franchisee Aaron Byrne, who already operated three outlets in Galway.

A company controlled by Mr Danaher posted a €4m profit from the sale of the four McDonald’s outlets in Limerick.

Post-Covid, they’ve continued to perform well for Aaron Byrne. The latest set of accounts for his McDonald’s franchisee company show it made a €2.8m profit last year, bringing accumulated profits to €5.7m.

Another former top rugby player has also been doing well from the chain.

Chris Pim, a former Leinster captain, operates seven restaurants. They’re in Cork, Kilkenny, Dungarvan and Cashel.

They also saw turnover soar last year as the country started to return to some sense of normality. The company behind the outlets shows revenue jumped to €25.3m from €19.2m in 2020. An €881,000 profit boosted accumulated profits to €4.6m.

The hard work on the McDonalds pitch has paid much better than his time at Leinster. Last year, the directors of Mr Pim’s company – just him and his wife – were paid €1.1m compared with €194,000 in 2020. With pension contributions, total pay hit €1.3m last year.

Morgan McStay is another franchisee who has reaped the benefits of his hard work.

He owns seven McDonald’s outlets including locations in and around Dublin such as Swords Plaza, Airside Retail Park, Charlestown Shopping Centre and Ashbourne in Co Meath.

The latest set of publicly-available accounts for the company behind the outlets are from 2020. They show that revenue that year fell to €17.4m from €23.7m as the pandemic hit. But it still managed to deliver a €359,000 profit, bringing accumulated profits to €2.8m.

The list of McDonald’s outlets owned by franchisees doesn’t identify every single outlet as the ownership of a small number of restaurants couldn’t be ascertained. They include the likes of a McDonald’s drive-thru on the exit road at Dublin Airport, for example, and an outlet at the Coolock Retail Park on Dublin’s northside. The McDonald’s Corporation directly controls just two outlets in Ireland.

Last month, the McDonald’s group in the US reported that the number of people visiting its outlets rose in the third quarter of the year, bucking a trend among fast-food chains. In its international markets, comparative sales jumped 8.5pc in the quarter.

But its chief financial officer, Ian Borden, said that inflation and higher interest rates are putting “significant pressure” on consumers and the restaurant industry.

“The inflationary impact on costs is putting pressure on restaurant cash flows for our franchisees, particularly in our European markets,” he noted.