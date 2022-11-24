| 4.5°C Dublin

McMillions: How McDonalds outlets took over Ireland and racked up €70m in profits

Owners pay themselves millions of euros as pandemic wanes

Amir Afsar owns 12 McDonald&rsquo;s stores Expand
McDonald&rsquo;s franchisees Elaine Sterio and Chris Pim. Photo: Paul Holmes Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

McDonald's franchisees in Ireland have racked up €70m in accumulated profits, even after awarding themselves millions of euro in pay, helped by a surge in business since pandemic restrictions were eased.

Research by the Irish Independent shows that 22 franchisees who control all but two of the 95 outlets the iconic fast-food chain has in Ireland, are sitting on the huge cash pile despite the challenges they’ve faced in the past couple of years.

