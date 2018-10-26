Business Irish

Friday 26 October 2018

McManus receives planning permission for multi-million euro rugby visitor centre

JP McManus. Picture credit; Damien Eagers INM
Gavin McLoughlin

JP McManus has received planning permission for a new multi-million euro rugby-themed visitor centre in Limerick.

The centre – entitled the "International Rugby Experience" will be located on O’Connell St. It has received planning approval from An Bord Pleanala.

Limerick TD Niall Collins said the centre "will hugely add to the sport and tourism offering in Limerick".

Munster and Ireland legend Paul O’Connell has also been involved in driving the project.

