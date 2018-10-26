McManus receives planning permission for multi-million euro rugby visitor centre

JP McManus has received planning permission for a new multi-million euro rugby-themed visitor centre in Limerick.

The centre – entitled the "International Rugby Experience" will be located on O’Connell St. It has received planning approval from An Bord Pleanala.

Limerick TD Niall Collins said the centre "will hugely add to the sport and tourism offering in Limerick".

Munster and Ireland legend Paul O’Connell has also been involved in driving the project.

